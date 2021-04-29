Members of the FDNY gathered outside New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan on Monday to celebrate the discharge of Lt. Steven Schuman of Engine Co. 311 in Springfield Gardens.
Schuman was one of three firefighters hurt on April 3 after responding to a blaze in a chain of row stores on Springfield Boulevard in Queens Village.
Schuman and another firefighter became trapped when a 20-by-20 foot section of the ceiling collapsed on top of them.
Three businesses from 111-46 to 111-50 Springfield Blvd. were destroyed in the four-alarm fire.
(0) comments
