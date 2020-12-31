Three city restaurants are turning the heat up under Gov. Cuomo in federal court challenging the ban on indoor dining.
And a Buffalo TV station reported that a state judge has ordered Albany to compromise with 40 restaurants over orange zone restrictions or be forced to show the evidence supporting its ban on indoor dining.
The Real Deal, a website focusing on real estate, reported Monday that Toscana in Manhattan and Kellogg’s Diner in Brooklyn have filed in federal court arguing that the indoor dining ban violates the equal protection and due process clauses of the 14th Amendment. Another suit filed by Manhattan’s Seaport House, the Greater New York Merchant’s Alliance and a restaurant employee cites the First Amendment.
Both cite state numbers saying bars and restaurants account for 1.4 of the most recent Covid-19 transmissions, while household gatherings are near 74 percent.
WKBW Channel 7 on Monday quoted the owner of a French restaurant in Buffalo and the president of gentlemen’s club in nearby Cheektowaga as saying the judge issued the orange zone ultimatum.
— Michael Gannon
