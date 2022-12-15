Gov. Hochul on Dec. 8 signed new safety regulations for electric space heaters into law.
The signing took place one day short of 11 months since the deaths of 19 people in the Twin Parks apartment complex in the Bronx on Jan. 9.
“After flames engulfed the Twin Parks apartments last year, we worked to help impacted families recover and vowed to never forget the tragedy and to protect New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a statement on her official website.
“As the weather gets colder once again and we crank up the heat in our homes, this legislation will help prevent future disasters and keep New Yorkers safe as we ensure higher safety standards for all electric space heaters sold in our state.”
The legislation amends the general business law to prohibit any retailer of electric space heaters from selling them in New York State without a thermostat, automatic shut off and certification by a testing and certification body recognized and approved by the United States Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.