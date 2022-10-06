“Mr. Mayor, I carry pepper spray everywhere I go, but I still don’t feel safe in this city,” lamented one Queens resident at Mayor Adams’ public safety discussion in Forest Hills on Monday.
More than 100 people attended the event, which was held in the gymnasium at JHS 190, the Russell Sage School, between 7 and 8:30 p.m. The audience included the general public, community leaders, NYPD officers, Department of Education representatives and other various agency facilitators.
Mayor Adams and a panel of top city and Queens officials, including Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and Borough President Donovan Richards, answered audience questions during the 90-minute session.
Both Adams and Katz began the forum by referencing recent crimes that shook Queens: the fatal stabbing of FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling in Astoria on Sept. 29 (Adams also attended her wake on Monday) and the vicious beating of a woman at the Howard Beach-JFK subway station on Sept. 20. Then they shared their plans on how to stem the rising tide of crime in Queens and the rest of the city.
“Many rivers feed the sea of violence,” Adams stated. “But we really have to take a look at the proliferation of guns on our streets and the mental health crisis.” He recalled the January subway-shove death of Michelle Go and the Sunset Park subway shooting in April as examples of mental illness leading to serious crime.
Katz — who noted that she attended JHS 190 as a child — shared Adams’ sentiment, believing “more accountability” in the areas of gun violence and mental illness is needed.
The city’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, elaborated on the topic of mental wellness.
“We have rising rates of serious mental illness,” Vasan emphasized. “People with mental illness need three things: healthcare, a home and help from the community. The first two are usually covered, but the third aspect is sometimes ignored ... we need communities to get more involved in helping these people.”
Another major theme of the night was how to tackle the root causes of crime. Borough President Richards was passionate when discussing the subject.
“We have an equity problem in this city,” Richards said. “You can’t incarcerate people out of poverty.”
He expressed his gratitude regarding the mayor’s heavy investment in Queens. Richards further mentioned that he would soon be introducing a major health and wellness initiative and also suggested reviewing the protocols at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village.
Echoing Richards’ opinion on crime was Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright.
“We are using an integrated strategy to combat homelessness, improve educational outcomes and help small businesses,” Wright said. “The goal is to use an upstream approach, but to do so in an aligned, coordinated way.”
According to Adams and Katz, the justice system is a central part of the crime problem. The mayor criticized what he felt has become a “catch, release, repeat, revolving-door” pattern for arrestees. He rhetorically asked the crowd, “How can someone be arrested 30 or 40 times for burglary?”
Adams and Katz recommended that judges be “empowered” and given more “discretion” when it comes to sentencing and detaining dangerous criminals. Both denounced Albany for “passing laws to protect criminals instead of protecting innocent New Yorkers.”
In addition, the mayor described the city’s atmosphere in recent years as one that has allowed for lawlessness.
“Our city became a place where anything goes,” Adams said regrettably. “I feel that the police were told not to do their jobs. I told my brother that the city was lost when people were dumping water on cops and cursing at them.”
However, Adams claimed that a “perception problem” about crime was also increasing citizens’ anxiety.
“We have removed 2,000 homeless people from our subway system,” he proudly announced. “And only a handful of felony crimes happen per day with a daily subway ridership of 3.5 million. Plus, the city was far more violent 30 years or so ago when I was a cop.
“That’s why I like having these direct conversations with the community — it’s the best part of my job. Let’s not talk through the tabloids.”
During the transit safety discussion, an audience member asked the mayor if more cameras are coming to buses in the way they are to subway cars. Adams said his team would “look into it.”
On several occasions throughout the forum, College Point and Whitestone residents asked the mayor about increasing the police presence in their neighborhoods. The topic was broached enough times that Adams essentially guaranteed a visit to the 109th Precinct, which covers that area.
Civic leader Al Centola, 50, of Whitestone, was one of the audience members who had interacted with Adams.
“The 109th Precinct covers one of the largest zones in Queens and we feel it’s understaffed,” Centola told the Chronicle. “They should turn the NYPD Police Academy in College Point into another precinct for the area.”
School safety was another issue brought up multiple times by the audience and panelists. New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks assured parents that improving door-locking systems would be a priority.
Adams suggested “revisiting” pathways for school safety agents to advance in their careers. Banks added that the press should focus more on the positive efforts of school safety personnel.
The conversation then deviated from the most serious crimes as citizens demanded answers to their quality-of-life questions. The ubiquity of illegal dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles on Queens streets was the main concern. NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said that thousands of dirt bikes and ATVs have been confiscated and that the police will continue to focus on the problem. Maddrey insisted that Queens residents can help by telling police where the illegally used vehicles are parked.
NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey noted that illegal peddling and noise complaints will continue to be targeted. He also touted the fact that there are 1,400 new NYPD recruits.
As the event was winding down, Mayor Adams concluded that “prevention and intervention” are the two keys to solving crime in Queens and the city.
Attendees of the night’s conversation, as well as the rest of the borough’s denizens, hope he’s right.
