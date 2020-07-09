July 3: A man sitting in his car on 164th Street in Hillcrest is approached by two armed men, robbed of cash and a cell phone and pistol-whipped.
July 4: A man is standing in front of a home on 168th Place in Jamaica Estates when a man on a bicycle rides past and fires one shot, striking the victim in one arm.
July 5: Multiple shots are fired into an unoccupied vehicle in front of a home on 110th Avenue in Jamaica.
July 5: A witness to a car accident with injuries at 146th Street and 107th Avenue in Jamaica records the license plate of a vehicle leaving the scene; the car returns and the witness is threatened with a firearm.
July 6: A 14-year-old boy is standing near the intersection of 166th and Marsden streets in St. Albans when two men approach on foot and open fire, striking him in the neck and abdomen, and leaving him in critical condition.
And all during or shortly after a holiday weekend in New York City in which 64 people were shot in more than 40 shooting incidents. At least 10 have died.
The Daily News quoted Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz at the scene of the boy’s shooting on Monday.
“Shootings have gone up all over the city, and Queens is no exception. We’re not going to prosecute our way out of this. We’re going to have to reach out to the community and all its leaders.” Katz made similar comments in a television interview
The City Council last week voted to transfer more than $1.5 billion out of the NYPD’s operational and capital budgets for the fiscal year that began on July 1.
It also voted to delay a class of more than 1,000 cadets at the Police Academy.
The NYPD and Commissioner Dermot Shea parsed no words Monday when releasing official crime stats through the month of June.
“The sharp increase in shootings and violence in New York puts innocent people at risk and tears at the fabric of life in our city,” Shea said. “The challenges are great for an NYPD facing the strain of deep budget cuts, changes to the criminal justice system that are impacting the courts and the continuing international health pandemic. But through it all, I have seen our hardworking men and women display an unwavering commitment to the kind of fair and effective policing that defines our agency and that New Yorkers expect and deserve.”
Murder in the city is up 23.1 percent (181 vs. 147) for the first six months of 2020 when compared to the first six months of 2019. Through June 30, there has been a 46 percent spike in citywide shooting incidents (528 vs. 362).
Between June 1 and June 30, there was a 130 percent increase over last year in the number of shooting incidents across the city — 205 vs. 89 in June 2019 — as the number of shootings rose in every borough. The number of people murdered citywide in June increased to 39 vs. 30 (up 30 percent).
Shooting incidents in the city rose from 205 to 270. Police said the number of parolees involved in shooting incidents or murders is at a 15-year high, and that from January through the end of June, more than 2,000 people arrested in a crime with a gun recovered had cases against them that remain open in the courts.
Mayor de Blasio, at a press conference on Monday with NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, placed the blame for the increases on forces largely beyond the city’s control.
“This is something we have to double down on to address,” de Blasio said in a transcript provided by his office. “And it’s not because of one thing, let’s be really clear. There’s not one cause for something like this, there’s a lot of different pieces. And, again, the fact that the court system is not working, the economy’s not working, people have been pent up for months and months, so many issues underlying this challenge.”
Monahan, taking a question moments later, was far more direct.
“When we look at it, as the Mayor said, there’s a lot of different things going on,” Monahan said. “It’s a combination of things — bail reform, COVID releases from prison, court shut down, ... Rikers at a half of where they were last year with a population.”
The mayor then immediately went back to the court system.
“I think, from my point of view, the most central issue of what’s happening over this last weekend is the fact that the court system is not functioning, that when our police effectuate an arrest, they don’t have the same follow-through they’re used to seeing from the court system,” he said. “ ... We’ve got to get the court system up and running. We’ve got to get the DAs doing their work so that we can address folks who are violent in communities and are causing harm to their neighbors.”
Lucien Chalfen, director of Communications for the New York State Unified Court System, directly contradicted de Blasio in an email to the Chronicle.
“The Mayor’s blaming the Courts for the recent spike in violence in New York City is absurd, patently false and ridiculous,” he wrote. “The Courts have operated continuously throughout the pandemic, arraigning defendants, holding 100s of hearings, and conferencing 1,000s of cases.
“He should be looking in the mirror, not gazing out a window.”
Just another "Blue'' city mayor at work here, ''Nuthin' ta' see''.. Move along!!
This is what happens when stop and frisk is ended and criminals don't have to worry about being stopped if suspected of carrying a gun, when there is no bail for an offender who can just walk right back out on the street. When a criminal with a rap sheet longer than a roll of toilet paper is put right back out on the street to await his hearing, do you really think he's going to rehabilitate himself voluntarily?
