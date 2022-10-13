The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Wednesday ordered a stay on a temporary restraining order that would have at least temporarily stopped New York State from enforcing many of the concealed firearm permit laws passed in July.
U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby on Oct. 6 issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of many provisions of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, while letting others stand. He granted three business days before it took effect to allow time for an appeal.
State Attorney General Letitia James took less than two, filing a motion on Monday’s Columbus Day holiday asking that the CCIA remain in effect until the appellate process plays out; and on Tuesday Mayor Adams signed a bill designating Times Square as a sensitive location, making it eligible for a ban on even otherwise-legal concealed firearms.
“I am pleased that the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act will stay in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward,” James said in a press release on Wednesday. “My office will continue our efforts to protect the safety of everyday New Yorkers and defend our common-sense gun laws.”
The full CCIA remains in effect until a three-judge panel on the Second Circuit decides on James’ appeal of the TRO.
On June 23, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a New York State concealed carry law that was more than a century old. Among its findings was that requiring carry permit applicants to prove a need for one flew in the face of established Second Amendment rulings and its intent.
Just over a week later, following a special session of the Legislature, Gov. Hochul signed the CCIA into law.
An earlier challenge to the law filed in Syracuse in the Northern District of New York was dismissed by Suddaby on procedural grounds. But his Oct. 6 ruling found many components of the CCIA had the effect of making the new carry permit process even more restrictive than the one it replaced, the one the Supreme Court rejected.
“[The] Court interprets the Supreme Court’s decision ... as endorsing a standard that effectively compels (or at least expressly permits) state to issue a carry license unless the licensing officer finds that the applicant is likely to use the gun in a manner that endangers oneself or others, (other than in self-defense),” Suddaby wrote on page 20 of his opinion.
He wrote that the CCIA, on the other hand, prohibits the issuance of a permit unless the applicant can pass “good moral character” standards; allows access to three years of social media; and other burdens.
“In essence, New York has replaced its requirement that an applicant show a special need for self-protection with the requirement that the applicant rebut the presumption that he or she is a danger to himself or herself ...
“Simply put, instead of moving toward becoming a shall-issue jurisdiction, New York State has further entrenched itself as a shall-not-issue jurisdiction” eroding rights such as self-defense.
Suddaby also said CCIA provisions such as requiring three years’ worth of social media accounts, banning guns in places such as subways and other locations do “not appear permissible ...”
The court did uphold some provisions, such as prohibitions from houses of worship with the exception of those tasked with providing security for said buildings and gatherings; schools, government and legislative buildings; polling places; and other “restricted locations.”
In the state’s appeal to the United States Second Circuit, James’ office asked that if the TRO is kept in force during the appellate process, that it at least be narrowly applied and restricted to the upstate jurisdictions where the plaintiffs live and work.
The 29-page brief argued that the Supreme Court erred in finding that “showing special need for self defense” infringed on the rights of law-abiding, responsible citizens to carry arms in public for self-defense “since it was not ‘consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.’”
Suddaby wrote that while the Supreme Court has not forbidden an expansion of traditional “sensitive places” protected from concealed carry, “it has indicated a skepticism of such an expansion based on the historical record.”
The AG’s Office argues “that modern regulations prohibiting the carry of firearms in new and analogous sensitive places are constitutionally permissible.”
The state also argues that the TRO “poses an imminent risk to public safety and wellbeing.
“Even the district court previously conceded the presence of an ‘associational relationship between some lenient right-to-carry laws and violent crime,’” the brief states.
Suddaby, on page 42 of his opinion, devoted an entire subsection to Times Square, ruling that “it does not appear permissible” for the state to restrict concealed carry there.
Adams was in Times Square Tuesday morning when he signed a new law designating it as a sensitive location, and another bill expanding the city’s efforts to stop interstate gun trafficking.
“Today we establish that Times Square is a gun-free zone,” Adams said in a YouTube video furnished by his office and available at bit.ly/3SV9Ouw.
Steven Lewis of the city Law Department directly addressed questions about the designation given Suddaby’s sledgehammer-subtle remarks on the matter.
“The judge himself stayed that decision,” Lewis said. “It is not in effect, the law is the law, the law remains in effect and will continue to be enforced both in the city and throughout the state. We’re waiting on an appeal. Well, the attorney general has begun the appeal process to the Second Circuit and until they make some further determination, we will continue to enforce the law.”
He said they could have a decision on the TRO as early as Wednesday.
Adams said Times Square could have 475,000 people in its established boundaries at any one time, and that he would not want 1,000 people carrying there turning the area into the Wild West in an emergency.
“I own three guns,” he said. “I believe in the right to be a responsible gun owner. This is not an assault on gun owners. This is an assault on making bad decisions that can make an impact on the lives of innocent people.”
