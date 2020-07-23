The quarantine that followed the outbreak of COVID-19 last spring has ended with a bang. And that’s the problem.
Gun violence, especially in Southeast Queens, has skyrocketed in recent weeks.
Last month’s crime statistics in the four NYPD precincts that cover Southeast Queens show gun crime up over 250 percent, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz.
In one precinct, the 100th, which covers Far Rockaway, there was a 700 percent monthly increase over last year, NYPD stats show.
“They are not just statistics,” District Attorney Melinda Katz told a crowd of about 200 people at a rally of local civic and religious groups in St. Albans Sunday.
Katz and acting Borough President Sharon Lee called the rally in Roy Wilkins Park to bring attention to the spike in shootings.
The community leaders huddled under trees for shade on what turned out to be the hottest day of the year so far while a full showing of frontline police brass from Southeast Queens stood under folding canopies.
More than a score of speakers blamed the long lockdown for much of the violence as well as a lack of community resources to keep kids off the streets.
“We stand in a park that looks like a third world country,” thundered Erica Ford, founder of Life Camp, a community youth organization with the slogan “Making Peace a Lifestyle.”
“That building is disgusting,” she said, pointing to the park’s recreation center behind the rally stage.
“We talk and we talk about it. And we’re still here,” said the longtime local activist.
“Let’s work together to build a state-of-the-art facility on this ground that is run by us and by people who have the interest in young people,” said the longtime local activist.
“And look like us,” she told the mostly African-American crowd. “We cannot talk about peace without resources.”
Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) said most of the gun violence of recent weeks has been gang-related. Young people turn to gangs “seeking love and direction,” he said, urging adults to step up and fill the breach of what they may be missing at home.
“We in the community can’t just sit home watching television saying we want things to stop,” Meeks said. “We need to get out there and work.”
Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis last May has sparked nationwide protests, met briefly with Katz before attending the rally, then watched from a spot near the front. He did not speak.
Rising street violence has been a problem all over the country as restrictions on stores, work and public gatherings imposed to combat the spread of the virus have been lifted.
The death of a one-year-old boy in a random shooting last week in Brooklyn has come to symbolize the growing concern over an unexplained spurt of shootings.
“There are two public health crises going on in the city,” the virus and gun violence, Lee noted.
The lessons of the virus crisis were the effectiveness of group action and the swiftness with which the shutdown was imposed.
“It matters not just what we did but when we did it,” she told the rally, calling for similar action to stop the shootings.
“It is not normal and we are not going to accept this as normal,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.