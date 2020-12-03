The Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and the NYPD are sponsoring a gun buyback from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Institute building at 23-20 Newtown Ave. in Astoria.
Residents bringing an operable handgun will receive a $200 gift card with no questions asked once a police officer determines that the gun is operable.
Rifles and shotguns can be surrendered for $25 gift cards. BB guns and air guns also can be turned in for $25 gift cards.
While people can turn in any number of guns, they will only be paid for up to three.
Guns owned by active or retired law enforcement officers or by licensed gun dealers will not be accepted.
All firearms must be transported in a paper or plastic bag, or in a shoebox. Those transporting weapons by car must carry them in the vehicle’s trunk.
Other sponsors include Urban Upbound, Astoria Community Church and the Center of Hope International.
Further information can be obtained by calling 311.
