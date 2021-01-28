The NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez are teaming with others to hold a gun buyback from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Bethesda Healing Center at 167 East 98 St. in Brownsville, Brooklyn.
Police promise “no questions asked.”
People can receive a $25 gift card for turning in inoperable firearms, BB guns, air guns and imitation firearms. Cards for $75 will be offered for operable shotguns and rifles.
Those turning in operable handguns, for a $175 gift card, or operable assault rifles, for $250, also will get an iPad along with their gift cards while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis. No current or retired law enforcement personnel or licensed gun dealers may participate.
No identification is necessary, and cards will be given when a police officer determines that a gun is operable. All guns must be in a paper or plastic bag or a box. If transported by car, they must be in the trunk.
More information is available at 311.
Shootings in the city doubled from 2019 to 2020, with murders up 41 percent.
— Michael Gannon
