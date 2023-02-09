The monthly 102nd Precinct Community Council meeting on Tuesday night honored officers who got an illegal gun off the street and included special recognition from an area elected official.
Above, Officer Giancarlo Pineda and Sgt. Robert Sabella, second and third from right, respectively, received Cop of the Month for recovering a firearm during a vehicle stop.
At right, Councilmember Lynn Schulman presented a citation to Officer Sam Blaettler, center, “for going above and beyond his duties on a difficult case” that her office said it was also involved in. They are seen with the precinct’s commanding officer, Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, right.
— Deirdre Bardolf
