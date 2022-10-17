A 16-year-old student was reportedly caught with a gun at Epic High School South in South Ozone Park last Thursday.
The student reportedly showed off the gun that was in his backpack to a classmate and another student witnessed the act and reported it to school authorities.
“Our outstanding school staff and School Safety Agents immediately and safely recovered this item, after a student raised their concerns to a trusted staff member,” said Department of Education spokesperson Jenna Lyle in an email to the Chronicle.
She continued, “All protocols were followed, ensuring that all students and staff are safe, and we are working closely with NYPD regarding follow-up actions,” adding that no weapons of any kind are tolerated in schools.
The New York Post reported that the student, who had no prior record, was trying to impress a friend with a Glock-26. After the witness brought it to the attention of the school administration, police arrested the boy on gun charges.
He refused to tell police where he got the gun from, the Post reported.
The NYPD did not immediately return a request for more information.
UPDATE
This article was updated to clarify the location of Epic High School South, one of two Epic high schools in Queens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.