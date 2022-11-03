A 44-year-old handyman has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the fatal April 16 stabbing attack that killed Orsolya Gaal in her Forest Hills home.
David Bonola of South Richmond Hill faces 25 years in prison for stabbing Gaal, 51, more than 50 times and slitting her throat before stuffing her dismembered body into a hockey equipment bag belonging to her sons, according to a statement issued Wednesday by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
He then dragged the bag from Gaal’s Juno Street home to the entrance of Forest Park on Metropolitan Avenue, leaving a trail of blood that police were able to track back to the house.
He originally was indicted on 13 counts, including two counts of second-degree murder.
“This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community,” Katz said. “I want to thank my prosecutors for their exhaustive efforts in securing this plea. In pleading guilty, the defendant has accepted responsibility and is being held fully accountable for his criminal actions. We express our sincerest condolences to the victim’s family and hope that today’s plea will allow them to begin to heal.”
Sentencing before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise is Nov. 16.
According to the charges, Bonola went to the victim’s home at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. Gaal had just returned home from an evening out. Bonola, a handyman who had done work at the residence on several occasions, entered the home. He and Gaal and were arguing when the defendant slashed Gaal’s throat and stabbed her more than 50 times.
They are believed to have been in a relationship that had ended.
During the subsequent investigation, police recovered the murder weapon hidden in the victim’s home and the defendant’s jacket inside Forest Park.
Days later, the defendant offered to speak to police and during questioning made incriminating statements.
