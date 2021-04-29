The Greater Ridgewood Youth Council will have 14 sites for the city’s Summer Rising program, which will offer academic classes, social-emotional learning and other enrichment opportunities, like arts opportunities, outdoor recreation and field trips.
“They’ll be ready for September, emotionally, socially and educationally,” said GRYC President Bob Monahan.
Summer Rising was created by the city as a response to the massive disruptions to the school year caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. A joint effort by the city’s Department of Education and the Department of Youth and Community Development, it is designed as a bridge back to school in the fall.
The program is aimed at offering a safe, supportive environment for students while giving parents peace of mind, particularly if they have returned to work or soon will be doing so.
Arts and recreation will be provided along with academic support. Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be given out to all the children. The city anticipates some field trips to outdoor venues will include parks and pools, all within health and safety guidelines.
The city has budgeted $200 million for the program and hopes it will reach 190,000 students.
The Summer Rising calendar includes:
•grades K-5 July 6 to Aug. 20 from Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
•grades 6-8 July 6 to Aug. 12 from Mondays to Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
•grades 9-12 July 6 to Aug. 13; schools will program students for courses and activities within Monday to Friday, at hours throughout the day to accommodate students’ schedules; and
•students with 12-month IEPs July 2 to Aug. 13 from Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or 8:10 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
For grades K-8, parents may sign up starting April 26 by going to discoverdycd.dycdconnect.nyc/home.
“Summer has the potential to be incredibly wonderful for the kids,” Monahan said.
Michael Gannon contributed to this story
