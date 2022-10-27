The Friends of Smokey Park advocacy group is holding a cleanup of its eponymous green space in Richmond Hill on Saturday, running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees will be assisting with trash removal from the children’s playground, basketball and handball courts, along with the raking and bagging of leaves and debris and the planting of bulbs.
Juliet Ganpat, one of the event’s organizers, says conditions in the park, officially named for former Yankee player and broadcaster Phil Rizzuto, have become untenable for resident use.
“We’re the people that live in this community,” she said. “What we’re trying to do is clean up the park so that our seniors, our moms, our kids, after school they can go practice there.”
“This is our park. We have to take care of it, we have to enjoy it and everyone should feel safe in it,” she added.
Ganpat specifically cited problems with trash, the homeless and what she called “the bird men,” a group of people who visit the park in the morning and evening hours — with their feathered friends — and allegedly harass parkgoers.
“They drink, and they’re rude, and they catcall women as they pass,” Ganpat said.
“They’re a group of people that likes to encage these little birds and bring them there show to each other their birds, but they’re not a pleasant group that just comes there,” she added. “There have been a lot of issues with these guys coming there.”
Ganpat says the hope in making the park look nicer is to turn it into a more family-oriented setting and also to encourage those who may not be as committed to community betterment, like the bird men, to move elsewhere.
Those looking for more information on the cleanup can call (347) 829-8522 or email friendsofsmokeypark@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.