Construction has begun on a new school building for PS 47 in Broad Channel, which will replace the former location that sustained extensive damage from Superstorm Sandy.
Students have been relocated to the former Stella Maris High School until the new PS 47 is ready to welcome them at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
The new building, which is equipped with solar panels, will rise four stories and hold 260 seats for students from pre-K through eighth grade.
It will include eight standard classrooms, three special education classrooms and middle school science and multiuse rooms. It will also have a “gymatorium,” a library, a full kitchen complex, a student dining area, guidance, medical, and administration suites, an OT/sensory room, bicycle storage and an outdoor playground.
The previous building was at 140 percent capacity, according to the School Construction Authority. It also had structural issues related to heating, cooling and electric and lacked a gymnasium, cafeteria, adequate outdoor play space and a library.
A $49.9 million contract was awarded to Citnalta Construction Corp. for the replacement building, which was designed through a collaboration with the SCA and Purcell Everett Architects.
“It is fitting that as we approach the 10-year anniversary of Sandy, we will see a new school rise on this site,” Dan Mundy Jr., left in photo, president of the Broad Channel Civic Association, said in a prepared statement.
“One that is above the floodplain, resilient with many green features, and will serve the community for decades to come,” he continued.
“I am excited to see the beginning of the construction of P.S. 47 in Broad Channel,” said Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), third from left, in the statement.
“My predecessor, former Councilman Eric Ulrich, was the driving force behind this project. We look forward to the children being able to return to their neighborhood school in September of 2023.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), second from left, said a new PS 47 is “long overdue” and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), third from right, said that, “after a long wait, we are finally able to give the families of Broad Channel a school building they deserve.”
The elected officials joined SCA President and CEO Nina Kubota to celebrate the groundbreaking at the new site last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.