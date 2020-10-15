City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) announced Oct. 13 that he would not seek re-election for a third term in office.
“Being a member of the Council has been, and will continue to be, a hallmark of my public service career, which extends back more than a generation,” he said in the announcement. “After much thought and reflection with family and friends, I have decided that it is time to put a period on this chapter of my life and retire from public service.”
The New York Housing Authority’s Pomonok Houses native worked under former Assemblywoman Nettie Mayersohn and Queens Borough President Claire Shulman before being elected to the City Council’s 23rd District seat in 2014. He serves on several committees, including Education, General Welfare, Housing and Buildings, Finance, and Land Use, as well as subcommittees for the latter two. He is also a member of the Jewish Caucus.
Grodenchik will serve the remainder of his term, concluding in December 2021.
— Katherine Donlevy
