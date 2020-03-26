The National Supermarket Association on Monday announced that in partnership with Lyft, it will provide access to transportation for seniors in New York City.
The partnership is an initiative through LyftUp, Lyft’s comprehensive effort to expand transportation access to those who need it most. The app-based car service launched efforts in collaboration with public health entities, local governments, nonprofits and community organizations to create new opportunities for drivers, provide rides to those in need and help distribute essential goods during the COVID-19 situation.
Using the code NSARELIEF in the Lyft app, seniors will have access to $25 for rides to and from designated National Supermarket Association-affiliated supermarkets in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Upper Manhattan during designated senior hours, between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. daily.
NSA-affiliated supermarkets include popular city grocery chains Foodtown, C-Town and Food Universe. Lyft and NSA expect other affiliated supermarkets to join in the partnership to ensure vulnerable populations are getting access to food sources in a safe and reliable way.
“Working together, NSA and Lyft are able to connect seniors with free and discounted grocery store rides to ensure this community is able to get the food supplies they need during this very challenging time,” said Elizabeth Peralta, executive director of the NSA. “We are just beginning to ramp it up and we look forward to adding more stores to grow our mobilization efforts and expand food access.”
“We want to increase access to transportation for those who need it, particularly to meet their essential needs during this time. By activating LyftUp, we’re able to partner with the National Supermarket Association to fill mobility needs and increase food access for the senior community,” said Jen Hensley, Lyft’s senior director of Public Policy, New York. “We’re also grateful to all those who drive with Lyft for helping provide rides for those in need. Lyft will be supporting drivers by creating new opportunities to help them earn additional income through the Lyft app and continuously working to protect driver safety.”
To make sure riders and drivers know the best ways to protect themselves and others, Lyft is providing continuous updates on its website.
