For the previous two summers, the Chronicle documented a rise in cases of poaching and illegal shellfish gathering around Jamaica Bay, but a mystery remained at the heart of these reports: Who was eating the goods?
A new investigation by a New Yorker journalist found that the answer is more tragic than nefarious.
In August 2020, a science teacher and National Parks Service volunteer told the Chronicle how on a near-daily basis, dozens of people were illegally filling buckets with clams from the polluted water below the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge.
Last June, Dan Mundy Jr. of the Jamaica Bay Ecowatchers posted an image of glittering lights in the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge — the flashlights of poachers searching for turtles and crabs in the mudflats south of West Pond in the middle of the night.
Both environmental activists suspected that the activity was commercial in nature due to the amount of fish that was being hauled off. But they had no way of knowing for sure where the fish were going, in part due to a language barrier that stopped them from communicating with many of the people who were collecting shellfish and other wildlife.
Enter Daniel Lombroso, a New Yorker video journalist who set out to uncover what brought the poachers out to Jamaica Bay. While Lombroso initially came to the investigation expecting that large commercial interests were involved, instead what his resulting documentary “Greywater” found was an example of environmental injustice.
In conducting stakeouts on the wildlife refuge, most of the people he found taking crabs and fish were Chinese immigrants who were suffering from food insecurity and taking the fish back to feed their households.
“The more time we spent there and engaged with people in their native language, it became clear that it was more of a public health story than it was one of illegal poaching,” Lombroso told the Chronicle.
Lombroso staked out the wildlife refuge one night and did indeed witness 40 to 50 people with headlamps catching fish and crabs in buckets, but was unable to communicate with them in English.
So he went back with a translator who spoke Mandarin, Korean and several other languages. Over five nights in the course of several months, Lombroso said he spoke to dozens of people — “not once did someone imply or alleged that they were selling it,” he said.
What he found was that members of New York’s Asian diasporic communities had turned to gathering crabs and fish in the estuary as a way of contending with pandemic-triggered food insecurity.
NYU epidemiologist Stella Yi, whom Lombroso interviewed for the film, links the shellfish collection to holes in the social services in the city’s Asian communities.
The revelation flipped his investigation on its head. Catching shellfish in Jamaica Bay was banned due to a severe history of pollution. It turns out that the poachers were unknowingly harming themselves by eating the carcinogenic creatures to an extent that overshadowed the potential harm to the estuary itself.
“This is one of the most contaminated sites in the country,” said David O. Carpenter, a environmental science professor at SUNY Albany, referring to the stretch of the Hudson River from Hudson Falls to New York Harbor as well as Jamaica Bay.
In the film, Carpenter explains how the water contains traces of PCBs, polychlorinated biphenyls, a banned group of chemicals that have been connected with brain damage, cancer, a higher risk of diabetes and other chronic diseases.
The response has so far largely fallen on the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which occasionally polices the Jamaica Bay refuge at night and writes summonses to those collecting large amounts of wildlife. Lombroso witnessed the officers using an app called “LanguageLine” to try and communicate with the violating parties, but much was lost in translation.
Lombroso suggested the problem boils down to education and social services. The city needs a better way to speak to those communities in their native language and inform them of the health dangers, he said. Beyond that, it needs to better address the food insecurity at its root.
