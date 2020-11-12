Longtime advocates for Kissena Way may finally have the opportunity to put their plan into action.
The plan to safely connect The Brooklyn-Queens Greenway from Flushing Meadows Corona Park to Kissena Corridor Park has been a goal for Eastern Queens Greenway since 2017. Portions of the route between the two parks run alongside traffic and cross street intersections, making for dangerous excursions for bicyclists and pedestrians. One notable point is a half-mile stretch where the greenway travels along the busy College Point Boulevard and Booth Memorial Avenue, as well as a 0.3-mile path along 164th Street.
Additionally, signage and directional markers along the path are faded and, in some places, nonexistent.
The proposed Kissena Way would rectify those issues, and supporters plan to push for its installment at the Nov. 16 Parks Department public hearing on how to better link 20 miles of existing greenways in the borough. A subsequent study, “Destination: Greenways!,” will engage community stakeholders to determine key needs and set priorities for new park amenities along each route.
“Please support the proposed Kissena Way, a family-safe, continuous greenway through the heart of Queens,” tweeted John Choe, bicyclist and the executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday along with a link to the proposal’s petition. As of Nov. 11, the Kissena Way petition had 1,166 signatures.
Kissena Way is molded after a 1988 blueprint for the “Kissena Walk,” which outlined a wide path for pedestrians and bicyclists from Main Street to Kissena Boulevard complemented by several smaller paths for pedestrian flow throughout the park.
“By taking a lead from the Kissena Walk, we can build a safe greenway path through our park. This would improve accessibility and safety for thousands of residents and visitors who use it every year,” wrote Eastern Queens Greenway in its petition, addressed to Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing), Queens Community Board 7 and City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing), who already threw his support behind the plan in June 2017.
The Kissena Way proposal seeks to designate a fixed minimum width of 12 feet along the greenway, install protected walking and biking paths along spaces where the route travels along streets and add special lighting and signs for easier wayfinding.
Proposal supporters also support building a connection toward Long Island by expanding the Vanderbilt Motor Parkway to Little Neck Parkway. A bill that would commission a study to do so, sponsored by state Sen. John Liu (D-Fluhsing), was passed by both the state Senate and Assembly, but was vetoed by Gov. Cuomo in Nov. 2019 due to lack of funding.
The public hearing for the Queens portion of the Destination: Greenways! proposal is scheduled for Monday, and the Brooklyn portion for the following night, both at at 6:30 p.m. Preregistration is required and can be done at bit.ly/2JUbB4q.
