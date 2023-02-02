Flushing land use expert Paul Graziano had not initially planned on making his third bid for City Council this year. That changed when District 19’s sitting councilmember, Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), voted to approve a commercial overlay for Douglaston’s Mizumi restaurant last fall.
“I had to do something,” he told the Chronicle in an extensive, exclusive interview this week, “because to deal with this for another two years after this term — maybe another six years after this term — would be just terrible for our communities.”
And so, Graziano is preparing to square off with former Councilman and state Sen. Tony Avella in the Democratic primary this June. If he wins, he’d face Paladino in the fall.
In 2021, Paladino narrowly defeated Avella in a race for the same seat by less than 400 votes. In March 2022, Avella announced that he would challenge Paladino again, saying that it “may be necessary” to form a “government in exile” in light of her councilship.
Given he’s running against Avella, who has the benefit of many years in office and thus,name recognition, the unavoidable question for Graziano is: Can he beat Avella?
“I’m in this race to win,” he said. Referring to Avella, with whom he’s worked extensively over the years, he continued, “It’s unfortunate that he’s decided to run again. It’s a free country, so anybody can do what they want, but I guess we’ll find out in the primary.”
Graziano garnered almost 45 percent of the vote in the 2017 Democratic primary, when he fell to then-incumbent Paul Vallone.
Graziano’s opinions are by no means driven by Democratic leadership. With a principled understanding of and, some might say, a passion for the complexities of rules and regulations, he has championed land use and zoning issues. Last year, he led the regional charge against Gov. Hochul’s push to legalize accessory dwelling units, regardless of what local zoning laws allow. He’s gearing up for round two this year; meanwhile, he has been a vocal opponent of Mets’ owner Steve Cohen’s vision for a casino directly west of Citi Field, and has led the group known as Save Flushing Meadows Corona Park in that effort.
Graziano’s qualms with development — casino or not — at the site are based on the fact that the Citi Field parking lot is legally considered parkland, and that the agreement made between the Mets and the city in 1961 allows only for a small shop and a parking lot. Though he noted that the state Legislature could allow for a park or alienate the site for development, Graziano said Cohen would still run into trouble.
“I have no problem with making it a park, but [Cohen] is required to his bondholders to have parking available,” he explained.
While Graziano has made a name for himself through his land use work, another significant issue for him in the campaign is healthcare. He attributes that in part to his own battle with kidney cancer, which he has had twice. Locally, healthcare has been a discussion as the city is attempting to shift 250,000 retirees to a Medicare Advantage plan, which Graziano is strongly against.
“I’m OK with new hires negotiating their benefits package with the city, but to take away established healthcare — especially for retirees and seniors who need it the most — and to replace it with a privatized version of Medicare ... It’s an absolute betrayal of those 250,000 workers,” he said.
Graziano also voiced support for adding another police precinct in what is now the 109th, an idea that has gained popularity in recent months. Noting the precinct’s size and its high response times, he said, “I don’t know if you guys have driven from Downtown Flushing to Bay Terrace, but it’s a bit of a hike if there’s traffic. So how do you get the police to where they need to be?”
But “doing right by your community,” as Graziano puts it, is his top priority.
“I’m the least ideological, political person you’ve ever met, I work with people I don’t care who they are, as long as they do right by their community,” he said. “Doing right by community is if you’ve got a well laid-out argument as to why something should or shouldn’t happen, and that argument is held by the vast majority of people in that community.”
