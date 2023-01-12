Grandma’s killer gets 20 for manslaughter

The man who put a 61-year-old Corona grandmother into a coma for three months before she died last February has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter.
Elisaul Perez today was sentenced Tuesday for beating GuiYing Ma with a rock in an unprovoked attack as she swept her sidewalk on the day after Thanksgiving in 2021.
He struck her in the head again as she lay helpless on the sidewalk.
Perez, 34, of Blake Avenue in Brooklyn, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter according to a statement issued Tuesday by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Ma was taken to a hospital where she underwent emergency surgery for severe head trauma and brain injuries.
“While today’s sentence cannot make up for the heartbreaking and senseless loss of their loved one, I hope that it provides some measure of solace to the family of Ms. Ma,” Katz said. “The long sentence will hold the defendant to account for an unprovoked attack that robbed a community of a beloved member.”
Perez also will be subject to five years of post-release supervision.
