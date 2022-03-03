Things were looking up for GuiYing Ma on Feb. 21 after nearly three months in the hospital, according to a post by the organizer of the GoFundMe page set up to help her family. She could move the toes of her left foot a little — a doctor had thought it would be paralyzed — and her knee was raised.
But it was not to be. The next night she died.
The cause of death was “complications of blunt impact injury of head,” according to the GoFundMe organizer, Gibson Hsieh.
That blunt injury was caused by the rock that someone smashed into Ma’s head on the morning of Nov. 26, forcing doctors to place her in an induced coma and her husband to keep vigil at her bedside as she clung to life.
“The attack permanently damaged the right side of Mrs. Ma’s brain,” Hsieh wrote on the fundraising page, where the original goal of $100,000 to help with medical expenses was eventually doubled. As of Wednesday afternoon, the page had raised $207,525, surpassing even the new goal.
“But the love between Mrs. Ma and her husband Mr. Zhanxin Gao remained,” Hsieh said. “Despite being connected to a ventilator and a feeding tube, Mrs. Ma responded to Mr. Gao by moving her eyes and tearing up when Mr. Gao would speak to her at the hospital. In early February 2022 and just over 10 weeks after the attack, Mrs. Ma awoke from her coma, and was able to raise her hand in response to Mr. Gao even though she could not speak still.”
Ma was attacked as she swept the sidewalk outside her home at 38th Avenue and 97th Street in North Corona. Her alleged attacker, Elisaul Perez, 33, of Brooklyn, has been held on Rikers Island since being charged shortly after the attack, according to city records.
The criminal complaint against him alleges that Perez engaged Ma in an argument and then picked up a rock and hit her in the back of the head with it, knocking her unconscious. He allegedly then picked up the rock again and threw it at her. He faces charges of assault in the first and second degree, along with criminal possession of a weapon.
Asked this week if he will face new charges in light of Ma’s death, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said via email, “We are reviewing the latest development in this tragedy and will add or upgrade any appropriate charges supported by the evidence. In the meanwhile, on behalf of the District Attorney, we extend our condolences to the family.”
Though Ma was Chinese and bias attacks against Asian New Yorkers have soared since the advent of Covid-19, her case was not charged as a hate crime.
Hseih thanked the DA’s Office as well as Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and her staff, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), the Soar Over Hate group, the New York Northeastern Chinese Association, Asians Fighting Injustice, and the family’s pro bono attorneys at the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison for their assistance since the attack. The firm helped establish a trust into which all the GoFundMe money will be placed. Medicaid has been covering the expenses incurred at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.
“Mrs. Ma came to New York four years ago from Liaoning, China,” Hsieh said on GoFundMe. “She will be remembered as an outgoing, friendly and kind individual who took care of everyone, and insisted on giving to others even when she had very little to give. She is survived by her husband, a son and two grandchildren. Services for Mrs. Ma will be announced after her son is able to arrange travel to New York City.”
Hseih noted that Ma is the fourth person of Asian descent to die as a result of a violent attack in the last two months in the city. The others were, respectively, stomped, stabbed and shoved in front of a subway train.
