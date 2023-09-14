With car theft up 19 percent so far this year compared to last, even as major crime is down overall, the city announced last week a “comprehensive plan” to address the issue.
Every precinct now has a car dedicated to grand larceny auto patrolling 24/7, the city said, along with a GLA coordinator who will “enhance data collection on stolen or lost vehicles and arrest tracking.”
The GLA cars have two mobile license plate readers and will scan known active hot spots to identify potential stolen vehicles, officials said. Officers assigned to them will increase evidence collection, including by recovering more video; ensure real-time notifications for the NYPD’s interconnected plate reader system; proactively scan impound lots and scrap yards; and stop issuing desk appearance tickets to those charged with car theft.
The city also will work to educate people about car theft, including which makes and models are hot. Right now, certain Kias and Hyundais are being stolen a lot because they lack certain anti-theft features and are targeted for social media clout.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
