Police from the 105th Precinct were handing out fliers under the Queens Village Long Island Rail Road station trestle last Thursday, because there is an uptick in grand larceny auto in Southeast Queens.
“Always make sure when you are leaving your car to make sure you take your cell phone, wallet or any valuable items that people can see,” said Officer Asim Deen. “Take your keys, lock your cars and if you have anything valuable, remove it.”
Deen said to not leave children in the back seat because car thieves may steal a vehicle and drive off without stopping to check if a little one is there.
“That’s very important,” he added. “We are out here to inform the community and to educate the community about the type of behavior of the thieves because we are doing everything to prevent further car thefts.”
One flier said that people should make sure to always activate their car alarm after they leave their vehicle; don’t leave loose change, shopping bags, laptops, charging cords, tablets or a GPS in a car because they are targets for thieves; do not leave a valet key in a vehicle overnight; and park in well-lit areas to reduce the risk of a vehicle being stolen.
If a car is stolen, reach out to a crime prevention officer from a local precinct or visit the website nyc.gov/nypd. People can also enroll in NYPD anti-theft programs such as VIN Etching, Operation ID and Combat Auto Theft.
VIN Etching involves having a car’s unique alphanumeric identification number engraved on its glass and other parts, making the car easier to trace if stolen. On nyc.gov, it says that some people who register for VIN Etching receive discounts on their automobile premiums.
Operation ID involves registering valuable portable electronics with the NYPD or engraving them with a serial number prefaced with the letters NYC, which makes it more difficult for a thief to sell an item because it becomes easily traceable for the police, and that increases the likelihood it will be returned to the owner.
The Combat Auto Theft program affixes a decal to the rear side window of a vehicle that lets police know they can pull it over if it is being driven between 1 and 5 a.m.
All three programs are free, according to nyc.gov.
In the 28-day period ending on June 11, grand larceny auto jumped 94.4 percent over the same period last year in the 105th Precinct, going from 18 to 35 incidents, according to NYPD statistics.
In the 103rd Precinct, GLA increased 57.1 percent, going from seven to 11 cases, within the same time period. In the 113th Precinct, GLA rose from 12 to 16, a 33.3 percent uptick.
Keep windows rolled up, keep valuables in a trunk, keep purses on the floor of the car and if you suspect you are being followed, make several turns down active streets to avoid car thefts, according to a second flier from the NYPD.
“I would say Southeast Queens and other areas as a whole have an uptick in theft,” Deen said. “What we are also informing the community about is that the thieves are also stealing catalytic converters. They are stealing your rims. The Hondas and the Prius vehicles are hot items. It will take them less than a minute to steal these items. Always make sure you are paying attention to these items.”
For more information on personal safety tips call the NYPD’s Crime Prevention Division at (212) 614-6741.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.