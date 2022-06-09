Spirits were high last Thursday as Queens College held its 98th commencement ceremony, the first in-person one since 2019.
In addition to the Class of 2022, members of the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020 were honored that morning, making for a total of 5,536 awarded degrees, both at the graduate and undergraduate levels.
It is estimated that 6,800 people attended the festivities, some of whom are seen celebrating above.
Graduates heard from numerous speakers, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, Mayor Adams, Borough President Donovan Richards and Councilman Jim Gennaro. Graduate Michael Amrami was the ceremony’s baccalaureate speaker. Amrami earned a 4.0 GPA and is one of the college’s two Fullbright recipients this year. He will use it to pursue a master’s of public health at the University of Haifa in Israel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.