Governor's budget looks to close Aqueduct

The 128-year-old Aqueduct Race Track appears to be heading into the home stretch, according to Gov. Hochul’s 2023-24 executive budget proposal.
But state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) told the Chronicle on Thursday that even if Hochul’s plan is approved, the Big A is going to be around for a while.
Hochul’s proposal for the fiscal year beginning April 1 includes $455 million in capital spending for the redevelopment of Belmont Racetrack, located just the other side of the Cross Island Parkway in Nassau County.
A report on the website casino.org on Feb. 1 stated that the move could lead to the land being used for expansion of Resorts World New York City into a full casino with table games.
“The [Belmont] project will result in the creation of new tracks and parking as well as the construction of a new clubhouse,” according to an entry on page 33 of Hochul’s briefing book. “This project will facilitate the move of Aqueduct racing to Belmont, allowing the State to repurpose the Aqueduct property.”
Addabbo has made no secret of his wish to place a full casino on or near the site of Resorts World in South Ozone Park.
“But this is not going to happen overnight — by far,” Addabbo said during a phone interview. “You’re not going to wake up one day and see a for sale sign or a for lease sign at Aqueduct. The bottom line is it is going to take years, because Belmont has to be ready.”
The Queens Chamber of Commerce voiced its support for Hochul’s proposal on its Twitter page on Feb. 1.
Aqueduct opened in September 1894. The website bloodhorse.com reported that the state would, if approved, float bonds to upgrade, with the New York Racing Association repaying the debt at a rate of more than $26 million a year.
But the story also said a similar effort has failed once before.
Addabbo said the success of Resorts World and its relationship with its neighbors have made residents more open to a change.
“I think we’ve seen over the years the reduced racing days at Aqueduct,” Addabbo said. “We’ve seen some capital improvements, and I’m thankful to NYRA for their efforts there, but I think because the site over at Belmont has transformed into a more welcoming site, bringing retail, the improvements there, the arena there and the transportation hub, everybody saw the writing on the wall that if Belmont was to become this year-round site that basically the days of Aqueduct would be numbered.”
Especially, he said, since the area has one of the most successful gaming sites in the country right there.
“Even harkening back to my days on the community board, where we were fearful of what would happen to that land if Aqueduct was ever to cease to exist, now there’s less of a fear because Resorts has been such a good neighbor. And even if they weren’t to expand into the Aqueduct property, we see that with [a casino] comes thousands of local jobs and certainly revenue and education funding.”
He also said Aqueduct would get a chance to relive some of its heyday and become “the center of attention” should Belmont construction require the relocation of one or more racing seasons to Ozone Park.
Addabbo, even given the subject matter, declined an invitation to lay odds on the chances of Resorts World landing one of the three approved casino licenses in the city.
“With all the anticipation, I’m looking forward to seeing what happens with the state Gaming Commission and their incredible proposals,” he said. “And I expect there to be about a dozen or so.”
The New York Racing Association, in a statement on its Twitter page last Wednesday, thanked Hochul for supporting the Belmont rebuild, but made no mention of Aqueduct.
“Horse racing in New York State has a champion in Gov. Kathy Hochul, who clearly recognizes the important role the sport plays within the New York economy,” NYRA President and CEO David O’Rourke statement. “Belmont Park stands at the center of the statewide racing ecosystem, and the project to re-imagine the facility will create jobs, drive tourism to the region and secure the future of thoroughbred racing across the state. The time is right to build a new Belmont Park for the benefit of New York State and we look forward to working with our legislative partners to ensure the Governor’s proposal is enacted.”
