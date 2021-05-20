The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s coronavirus vaccine pop-ups were such a success that it will add three new sites and continue service at four of the eight locations that it had for its initial program, according to the agency.
The initial program had sites at Penn Station, Broadway Junction, the Ossining Metro-North station, the Hempstead Long Island Rail Road stop, Grand Central Terminal, the East 180 Street subway station, the Coney Island subway station and the 179th Street subway station in Jamaica.
Janet Barragan, 61, from Fresh Meadows was at the 179th Street subway station May 13, accompanying a relative who flew all the way to the United States to get vaccinated.
“I actually came in to accompany my husband’s cousin who came in from Colombia to get the vaccine,” said Barragan. “In Colombia, the vaccine is very scarce. This announcement happened this week and he happened to arrive yesterday, so perfect timing.”
Barragan was vaccinated four weeks ago and is happy with her decision. She hopes that her cousin-in-law, Jorge Duran, 52, a lawyer from Bogota, gets the same sense of security that she feels from getting a shot.
“He thinks it is a great program and that it should be expanded to other areas, and even other countries,” translated Barragan. “He is very thrilled by the idea that you are just able to come to the train station. It was very easy.”
Healthcare workers administered 381 Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at the 179th Street subway station and 5,727 vaccinations overall from May 12 to May 16, according to the MTA, which incentivized straphangers with free seven-day MetroCards and round-trip rides on the LIRR or Metro-North at the pop-up sites.
“These sites will help us get more and more people vaccinated as they come through the MTA system — and continue our efforts to help lead the region’s recovery from the pandemic at this crucial moment,” said MTA Chairman Patrick Foye.
Duran got his wish, because five days later Gov. Cuomo announced on May 17 the three new sites for the vaccination pop-ups.
One is the Hicksville LIRR station, which will have a pop-up from May 18 to May 22 at 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The other pop-ups are at the Sutphin Boulevard subway station in Jamaica and the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station in Harlem from May 18 to May 21 at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The addition of these new sites is great news for our customers, our employees and for New York,” added Foye. “We look forward to getting thousands of more shots into arms and thank Governor Cuomo for his leadership.”
The Penn Station (34th Street Corridor) and Broadway Junction (Brooklyn) pop-ups are remaining operational through May 22 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Grand Central Terminal (Vanderbilt Hall) and the East 180th Street (Bronx) subway station are operating until May 22 too, but from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The MTA is promoting the effort with digital messaging both within the system and online. More information is on the MTA’s website.
“Incentives like those offered by the MTA are important tools we can use to reach New Yorkers who haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, and they’ve been successfully implemented at eight previously opened locations,” said Cuomo. “We’re building on that success.”
