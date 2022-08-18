Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings Commissioner Asim Rehman toured small businesses along Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill on Thursday, informing them of OATH’s services and their options in challenging a city summons.
OATH is the tribunal tasked with adjudicating matters related to summonses from city agencies. If a business or individual receives such a citation and is compelled to challenge it, a hearing before an OATH officer is the means by which he or she would do so.
“The data shows that 40 percent of the summonses that are issued by enforcement agencies that come to OATH are dismissed,” Rehman said. “We’re here today to go to businesses to make sure they know about OATH, so they know if they get a summons, they have the right to fight it and so they know the process for fighting it.”
Weprin and Rehman picked Liberty Avenue and Richmond Hill specifically for its diverse makeup. Many of the business owners along the Liberty Avenue corridor are Guyanese, Punjabi and Trinidadian, according to Weprin.
Rehman highlighted the difficulties those with language barriers face in understanding the complexities of government.
“We make sure our services, our help services and our hearings, are available in the language of your choice,” he said.
“What we want to constantly do is ask the question, ‘many people are finding us, but who are the people not finding us?’” he added. “It’s those segments that we have to target with our outreach.”
Beyond touring small businesses, Rehman said the agency has been looking to partner with business improvement districts to get OATH information on BID websites.
Weprin said he plans to contact City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams’ (D-Jamaica) office about starting a BID in the Richmond Hill area.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our city, and in the past few years they have weathered many storms,” he said. “Today we celebrate the perseverance of our local entrepreneurs and highlight the diversity of this neighborhood.”
