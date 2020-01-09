Gov. would bar transit perverts

Repeat and high-risk sex offenders would be barred from subways, buses and MTA commuter rail lines under a proposal Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Cuomo said he would advance legislation authorizing the MTA to issue orders prohibiting individuals who commit repeat sex-related violations of the MTA code of conduct or who are Level 3, high-risk sex offenders from using MTA transportation services for three years. He said the proposal comes in response to a number of recent incidents involving repeat sex offenders.

“MTA riders deserve to feel safe, and we have an obligation to ensure they will not be targeted by sex offenders,” Cuomo said in a prepared statement announcing the legislation. “Enough is enough. If we want our public transit system to improve, we need balance between someone’s right to access public transit and the riders’ right to safety, which is why I am proposing a three-year ban from the MTA transit systems as a penalty for individuals who repeatedly engage in this abhorrent behavior.”

The proposal also would allow judges to impose prohibition on an offender convicted of a transit-related sex crime.