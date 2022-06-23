A bill to support breast cancer survivors passed unanimously in the Assembly and Senate at the close of the legislative session and is now awaiting signature from Gov. Hochul.
Breast reconstruction is currently covered by insurance and while many women pursue that option, many choose to “stay flat” and pursue what is called aesthetic flat closure.
In the past, the chest wall reconstruction surgery was considered cosmetic by some and therefore not covered by insurance. This bill, A.8537/S.7881, would change that. It calls for wherever the current state law reads “breast reconstruction” to be amended to say “breast or chest wall reconstruction.”
The bill sponsor, Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), urged the governor to sign it immediately.
“This is an issue that cannot wait,” she stated in a press release. “There are too many cases where women have been forced into decisions they have not wanted. Our state’s legislative bodies have come together from both sides of the aisles to support and pass this bill. It is now in the hands of the Governor. We are asking Gov. Hochul to act now and help women have control over their post-mastectomy bodies,” said Pheffer Amato.
Breast reconstruction, including implants, is always covered by insurance and can require up to nine surgeries. Chest wall reconstruction, however, which requires one to two surgeries, does not have the same guarantee. About one in four women will need revision to produce an acceptable aesthetic result, the flat closure.
The bill, co-sponsored by state Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing), would amend the insurance law and provide coverage and information on chest wall reconstruction surgery after a mastectomy or partial mastectomy.
“The courageous women who brought this issue to my attention told me their struggles and how they wanted to be in control and decide how their bodies looked after their mastectomy,” said Pheffer Amato in a statement.
“The women in our state who have had a mastectomy don’t deserve to just survive, but the opportunity to thrive and live their lives the best way possible. Our bill sends a message that women in New York will get that chance and can make that decision,” said Assemblywoman Pheffer Amato.
The change in the law gives women a choice in how they want their post-mastectomy body to look, states a press release from her office.
“One in every eight women in this country will experience the life altering and traumatic experience of being diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Stavisky in her own statement.
“If a woman undergoes a mastectomy as a treatment for her cancer, the aftermath of that surgery should be entirely within her control. If a woman chooses to undergo chest wall reconstruction, that is her right and it should be covered by insurance, in the same manner as breast reconstruction. I am proud to sponsor this legislation and I thank Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato for championing a woman’s right to make decisions concerning her own body,” she said.
