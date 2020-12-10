The beginning of the end could be in sight for the pandemic.
Gov. Cuomo said the state will get 170,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer on Dec. 15, with additional allocations from Pfizer and Moderna in the coming weeks.
Of the 170,000 doses, 72,000 are estimated to be given to New York City, Cuomo announced Wednesday.
Nursing home residents will be the first to get the vaccine, which is free for all Ameicans, followed by nursing home staff and then high-risk hospital workers. Reports say around 40 percent of Covid deaths nationwide have occurred in nursing homes.
The state opted into a federal program under which CVS and Walgreens employees will vaccinate nursing home residents and staff in the facilities, much like they do for the flu vaccine.
Cuomo said 90 regional centers are ready to store the vaccine.
“This is going to be the largest governmental operation not just through Covid, this is going to be the largest governmental operation since World War II, in my opinion,” Cuomo said last week.
The state released a draft plan in October to determine distribution.
The first of five phases includes healthcare workers in patient-care settings, long-term care facility workers who regularly interact with residents and most at-risk long-term care facility patients.
Phase 2 includes first responders, police officers, firefighters, teachers and school staff doing in-person instruction, child care providers, public health workers, other essential frontline workers who regularly interact with the public, other long-term care facility patients and those living in other congregate settings, and individuals in the general population deemed particularly high risk due to health conditions.
Phase 3 is for people over 65 and those under 65 with high-risk comorbidities and health conditions.
All other essential workers would be included in Phase 4, while healthy adults and children would be in Phase 5.
“To ensure coordinated and efficient statewide distribution and administration, all localities and entities in New York State will be required to follow the state’s guidance and protocols for Covid-19 vaccination,” the plan said.
Cuomo said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed not to collect identifying data from people taking the vaccine because of concerns it would be used to identify undocumented residents.
“If undocumented people don’t get vaccinated ... it compromises the whole program,” he said.
Cuomo said a public education campaign will be launched to encourage people to take the vaccine. Reports have shown first responders, including EMS workers and firefighters, have shown reluctance in taking a vaccine, according to department polls. The governor said he also wants outreach for black, brown and poor communities that have fewer healthcare facilities, higher death rates and higher infection rates.
In Britain, Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first person in the world to be vaccinated against Covid on Tuesday.
