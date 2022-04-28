During the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Gov. Hochul visited the Jamaica Muslim Center, which is also known as the Masjid Al-Mamoor.
After a musical recitation from the Quran during the April 21 event, at 85-37 168 St., JMC General Secretary Monjur Ahmed Choudhury thanked the governor for her support of the Muslim community.
“The Jamaica Muslim Center is a big community,” said Choudhury. “It is one of the biggest Muslim communities in all of New York City. All of the other mosques and the other Muslim communities are related to the Jamaica Muslim Center.”
Serious issues were discussed on the agenda for Hochul’s visit.
Despite JMC’s efforts with its senior, women and youth programs, at least 20 kids from the community have died from drug overdoses, according to JMC President Dr. Siddiqur Rahman.
“We are working hard with our community to make it safe for the new generation,” said Rahman. “Our governor, help us regarding these issues and help the whole Muslim community so that we can move smoothly without any harm regarding Islamophobia ... We want your help regarding this issue too.”
To date, there have been four hate crimes citywide against the Muslim community since January, including one in the 108th Precinct on Feb. 28, according to the NYPD Hate Crimes Dashboard.
Earlier this month, state leaders approved a fiscal year 2023 budget item Hochul proposed that will expand arrest and bail eligibility for repeat offenses and hate crimes.
“I want to thank the leaders who are here with me,” said Hochul. “Sen. Leroy Comrie and your Assembly Member David Weprin are helping me with letting criminals know that they cannot get away with it and they cannot harm other people without consequences. So we have to give the tools to people like our great leader, our District Attorney Melinda Katz, who said, ‘I need the laws changed so I can fight hate crime whenever it happens.’”
The change will allow police to make arrests, not just issue desk appearance tickets for all repeat offenses covered by the bail law. Repeat felonies and class A misdemeanors involving harm to a person or property will now be both arrest- and bail-eligible, according to the Governor’s Office. All hate crimes that are not currently arrest-eligible will become arrest-eligible if the individual is 18 or older.
On April 13, Hochul announced that nearly $16 million will go toward 327 grants to improve the safety and security of 205 organizations at risk of hate crimes, according to her office. With the new grants going to the state’s Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Program, $83.1 million has gone to over 600 organizations since 2017 to protect groups targeted because of their ideology, beliefs or missions, the state said.
On March 25, the governor also announced the availability of up to $3.5 million to expand treatment services for substance use disorder, her office added. The funds will go to providers to develop comprehensive integrated outpatient treatment programs, which are meant to make it easier for New Yorkers seeking treatment for a substance use disorder to access multiple services in one location and to address the ongoing need for comprehensive treatment in the state.
