Gov. Hochul was at the Jamaica Bus Depot on Monday to deliver good news to the lifeblood of New York’s transit system.
The governor announced the signing of legislation raising the punishment for assaulting nonconductor- or nonoperator-level transit employees to a second-degree felony. Before, only attacks on conductors or operators were punishable to that extent.
The move comes after calls to action from union leaders to protect those who make the transit system run. On May 18, Transit Workers Union Local 100 held a press conference outside the Kingsbridge Bus Station in Manhattan, calling on city and state leaders to take a step toward protecting their own.
“This is a step in the right direction,” Local 100 President Tony Utano said in a statement after Monday’s signing. “Prosecutors and judges must now do their job and hold people accountable for their actions.”
Now-covered maintenance workers and ticket collectors may be subject to fewer physical assaults, but the legislation does not cover verbal harrasment. The parameters for punishment under the full extent of the new law are “intent to cause physical injury” upon an MTA employee.
“Today’s bill signing is enormously appreciated by all of us at the MTA,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Leiber said in a statement after the signing. “But the work on the issue of public safety is not complete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.