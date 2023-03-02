JFK International Airport is on its way to being a 21st century global gateway, according to Gov. Hochul, who celebrated the start of the final phase of the redevelopment of the Queens transportation hub — the groundbreaking of Terminal 6 — last week.
“It’s not an exaggeration to say that the last 14 months have been among the most dramatic and transformational in the history of JFK. It was 75 years ago that President Truman was here for the first flight,” Hochul said at a press conference last Thursday. “What we’ve done since that time is nothing [short] of extraordinary in a short few months.”
Terminal 6, which is the last of the access points at the airport to be transformed, will expand into Terminal 7’s space and include 10 new entries, including nine wide-body gates for larger planes, according to the governor. The $4.2 billion project, which comprises 1.2 million square feet, will create 4,000 new jobs, including 1,800 construction jobs.
Thomas Topousis, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said there will be many career paths at the airport.
“There will be people manufacturing the equipment that goes in [the terminal], there will be design jobs, and delivery people,” Topousis told the Chronicle. “It doesn’t even have to be on-site. It can be a company in Queens fabricating materials or providing materials.”
The new terminal will have state-of-the-art security, a streamlined roadway access and new amenities, added Hochul’s office.
“There is going to be a larger selection of restaurants and gardens and recreation space for kids,” said Topousis. “There will also be large installations of public art.”
The recreation space includes an indoor park for kids, and the businesses will include stores from Queens, according to Topousis. Work is now underway to select some restaurants from the borough and artwork.
“A lot of this is being designed right now, but there will be a more eclectic bunch of stores and restaurants than you typically find in the older terminals,” he said. “Typically the airline terminal operators work with a partner in the arts world to help them curate the artwork that will appear.”
In the meantime, the Port Authority is developing a program that will help local businesses to qualify in getting a concession at the airport terminal.
“We will also provide systems for them so they will learn how to operate and maintain enterprises in the terminal,” Topousis said. “That is coming together and we will revisit that in the next few months ... We are trying to level the playing field for the local businesses so that they can get a chance at running a business at the terminal.”
The Port Authority’s partners at JFK include JetBlue Airways, the project’s airline sponsor; RXR, a New York real estate operating company; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor (30 percent equity stake), owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; Vantage Airport Group, an industry-leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects; and JFK Millennium Partners, a private airline and aviation company that is developing the new terminus.
The advanced security technology will include automated TSA security lanes, biometric-based access control systems and a flexible design to accommodate future machinery or regulatory changes, according to the Port Authority.
JFK Millennium Partners was not available to provide further comment on the technology, but said in a statement that it is ready to deliver a terminal that transforms the guest experience.
While inside there will be a spacious, bright and airy new terminal with floor-to-ceiling windows, outside there will be an expanded taxi plaza and designated space for for-hire vehicles that will be shared with Terminal 5, which will help to reduce traffic congestion and maximize connectivity across the airport, according to the Port Authority.
“The interesting thing about Terminal 6 is that JetBlue is one of the partners, and JetBlue also operates in Terminal 5,” Topousis said. “Those two terminals in many ways will function as one big terminal. Terminal 5 is primarily domestic flights and Terminal 6 primarily will have international travel.”
Terminal 8, which cost $400 million, was completed November 2022; the $9.5 billion redevelopment of Terminal 1 broke ground in September 2022: and the $1.5 billion expansion project at Terminal 4 is now underway, according to the Port Authority. As some of the first new gates are scheduled to open at Terminal 6 in 2026, the remainder will open in 2028 after a 50-year-old facility at Terminal 7 is demolished to make way for the expansion of the former facility.
“There will be no Terminal 7 moving forward,” Topousis said. “Terminal 7’s major airline was British Air. They moved to Terminal 8. Terminal 7 will be in operation temporarily by the company that is building Terminal 6.”
In addition to JetBlue, other airlines at the terminal include Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.