The renovation of JFK Airport took its next step on Tuesday.
Gov. Hochul, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, American Airlines and British Airways announced the completion of JFK’s Terminal 8, which will serve as the hub for both airlines. British Airways had previously made its home at Terminal 7, which will be torn down to clear space for a new Terminal 6, to begin construction early next year.
American Airlines will continue to operate out of Terminal 8.
“The completion of Terminal 8 is the latest milestone in our historic efforts to build a whole new JFK worthy of New York,” Hochul said in a statement. “I congratulate American Airlines, British Airways and the Port Authority for the first of what will be many milestones to come.”
Local businesses were awarded nearly $33 million in contracts as part of the project, per a release from Hochul’s office.
The renovation cost $400 million and, as is the case with all of the terminal projects in the JFK Vision Plan announced in 2017, was privately financed. The development of a new $9.5 billion Terminal One broke ground in September, and the $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4 is expected to be completed early next year.
The $4.2 billion reconstruction of Terminal 6 secured full private funding earlier this month and will begin construction in the next 90 days, per the Governor’s Office.
“The JFK Airport Terminal 8 expansion details the significance of international travel and infrastructure development in New York,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) said in a statement. “JFK Airport is our country’s door to the world. This project encourages global travel along with supporting New York’s changing economy by providing people with real career opportunities, while still investing in sustainable aviation practices.”
Terminal 8 will feature a concierge-style check-in area, two new lounges in addition to the space rebranded as the Greenwich Lounge, and an expanded and upgraded baggage handling system. New concession options will be added over the next 18 months, including locally inspired drinks and cuisines.
