From the moment former Democratic Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal’s impending resignation became public knowledge last month, many speculated about who might make a run for his seat in a heavily Orthodox Jewish district with the potential to flip. For area Republicans, however, there was only one problem: Who would be the candidate to do it?
Former state Senate candidate Stefano Forte was considering a run; he ultimately turned it down to finish out his work as campaign manager to Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone).
As a member of Assembly District 27’s Queens County Republican Committee, David Hirsch found himself trying to find the answer.
“I was originally looking around for potential candidates to run when we heard that Assemblyman Rosenthal was stepping down, and a whole bunch of people — both some Republican people, but also just some people in the community who I know — told me, ‘Why don’t you run yourself?’” he told the Chronicle. He conferred with his rabbi and his family, and the rest was history.
Hirsch, 34, grew up in Hillcrest and, while studying history at Queens College, moved to Kew Gardens Hills, where he has resided ever since. He has been involved in area Republican politics through his work on Tom Zmich’s congressional campaign. He helped coordinate former Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s Queens efforts, and did similar work for Joe Pinion’s U.S. Senate campaign. More recently, he has worked as an education policy consultant.
An Orthodox Jew, Hirsch is a member of Yeshivas Ohr Hachaim at 71st Avenue and Main Street in Kew Gardens Hills. He also received his rabbinical ordination there.
Cracking down on the proliferation of hate crimes is a top issue for Hirsch, one which he says requires a multipronged approach.
“We need to make sure there are stiffer sentences to send a message that hate crimes are not tolerated,” he said. “At the same time, in areas where we see there is a rise in attacks, [we need] increased police patrols as a deterrent.” He added that bridging divides between the city’s many communities would help as well.
Hirsch has also spoken about how city yeshivas — some of which have been found to fall short of public school education standards recently — have been, in his view, “targeted.” Asked how he’d address the issue if elected, he said, “I would focus on stopping the new guidelines and regulations being implemented by the state and rather focus on the Department of Education working privately one on one with the schools that they feel are an issue.”
Later he added, “We shouldn’t pass new guidelines and regulations when it’s quite obvious that it’s a very small percentage that’s failing.”
Hirsch has said previously that the “radical left” is “undermining religious freedom.” Asked to elaborate, he pointed to transgender people’s access to public facilities of their choice. “Instead of broad based regulation saying that all these facilities must accommodate [everyone] all times, we need to work on a solution that protects the religious and cultural sensitivities of religious individuals,” he said.
Hirsch will square off with Democrat Sam Berger in the special election on Sept. 12.
