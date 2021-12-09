From the Don’t Ask Questions You Don’t Want the Answer To Department:
Ten progressive organizations on Dec. 1 sent a letter to the seven City Council Democrats who are campaigning to be the next speaker, entreating all to not seek the support of what will be the five-member Republican Caucus to attain the post.
Later in the day, at a retreat for incoming Council freshmen sponsored by City & State, all seven flat-out declined, including Queens Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Francisco Moya (D-Corona).
“While the moderators mostly tailored their questions to individual candidates, everyone was asked their position on the letter released Wednesday ...” City & State reported. “All seven candidates said they’d stick to tradition and accept Republican support.”
The news organization reported further that six of the candidates — with the exception of Moya — also said that the Republican minority leader would be on their Budget Negotiating Team.
“I do not support the disenfranchisement of any duly elected member of the New York City Council based on their party affiliation,” Adams told the Chronicle in an email. “Each member has the right to vote on every presented item, including Speaker. This is the democratic process open to all.”
Moya could not be reached for comment.
The letter was obtained from the website of Make the Road Action. It also was sent to Diana Ayala (D-Manhattan, Bronx); Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn); Gale Brewer (D-Manhattan); Keith Powers (D-Manhattan) and Carlina Rivera, (D-Manhattan).
“As the race for Council Speaker takes shape, we write to articulate our strong belief that the Speaker of the City Council should be determined by the Democratic members of the City Council,” the letter said.
Citing the recently obliterated Independent Democratic Conference that for several years gave outnumbered Republicans control over the state Senate, the letter said, “New York already experienced the disastrous results of Democrats making power-sharing deals with Republicans” and called the projected five-member GOP caucus “a fringe group of Republican Council Members who openly support Donald Trump’s racist, Authoritarian policies.”
Other groups signing the letter included Jews for Racial & Economic Justice; New York Communities for Change; Communities United for Police Reform Action; VOCAL Action Fund, Committee of Interns and Residents SEIU; Citizen Action of New York; Met Council Action; CUFFH Action and DRUM Beats.
The math, however, could prove problematic. It will take 26 of the 51 votes to name a speaker. If the five Republicans, including incoming freshmen Joann Ariola and Vicki Paladino of Queens, decided to vote as a block, that would represent just under 20 percent of the total needed. It would leave the seven Democratic candidates scrambling to cut deals to get 26 of the 46 votes remaining in a Democratic caucus often riven by geographical and other factions.
