Nearly two weeks after Election Day and initially trailing behind their insurgent challengers, incumbents Assemblymember Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) and Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens) have claimed vitory in their re-election bids.
The District 26 assemblymember officially claimed victory the afternoon of Nov. 15 after a close race against Republican insurgent John-Alexander Sakelos.
“Now that the absentee ballots have been counted, I am proud to report that I have won re-election and will continue to represent the people of the 26th Assembly District,” Braunstein said in a statement.
At first, election night results showed a potential upset — Sakelos touted a nearly 5 percent lead. The results, however, did not include the approximately 15,700 returned absentee ballots, 63 percent of which were sent in by registered Democrats.
As of Sunday, Braunstein said 75 percent of those mail-in votes were returned with his name checked off, giving him a 5,000 vote lead.
Sakelos, who had told the Chronicle on election night how confident he was in his win, has not officially conceded to the incumbent, though he provided a statement implying he was ready to admit defeat.
“I pray the close results of this election will inspire the Assemblyman to pay closer attention to his constituents. He should take their legitimate concerns to heart,” Sakelos told the Chronicle in a Nov. 16 email. “Our team will continue to advocate for a transparent government and for the middle class communities that make this city what it is. We want to thank all of the people who entrusted us with their vote.”
Suozzi announced his victory Tuesday afternoon for the Third Congressional District while revealing that his Republican challenger, George Santos, had called to concede.
The day prior, Suozzi held a press conference in front of the Glen Cove Village Square where he said he was confident he would win.
“I’m very happy that I’m going to be returning to my position,” he said Monday. “When it’s all said and done I’ll win by 20,000 votes; I actually think it’ll be significantly more than that.”
Santos had racked up the most in-person votes on Election Day, earning him a 1.42 percent lead as of Nov. 9, but Suozzi, who was confident from the get-go that absentee ballots would save his candidacy, said he now leads by 13,000 votes.
The three counties Suozzi represents in part have staggered their ballot counting — Queens started Nov. 11, Nassau began Nov. 14 and Suffolk started Nov. 16 — but the congressman said he’s earned 79 percent of the ballots thus far.
Santos has not yet publicly conceded to the incumbent, and the day before had told the Chronicle he was not ready to give up the race.
“The ballots are still being counted, and this race has not been called. I will continue to remain cautiously optimistic while this process continues to unveil before us,” Santos said in a Nov. 16 email. “Suffolk, which we won by six points, starts counting their absentee ballots today. I thereby want to make sure each and every resident of the 3rd Congressional District knows one thing, I came from nothing, and I remain nothing but a vessel that looks to represent you all for a better life in our little corner of America.”
The counties have until Nov. 28 to report final results to the state.
