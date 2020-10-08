When Joann Ariola ousted Bob Turner to become chairwoman of the Queens Republican Party in 2017, she ran on the idea of bringing more women and young people into the fold in an effort to widen the party’s net and increase turnout.
Three years later, in the middle of a campaign for borough president, devastating pandemic, recession and crime spike in New York City, Ariola has forgone her appeals to specific demographics. Nowadays, concerns about public safety have become the alpha and omega of her campaign.
It’s not just Ariola who has been beating the gong of public safety, of course. Across the borough of Queens, Republican candidates running for state office have been framing their candidacy as a referendum on bail reform, the redistribution of police funding and an increase in shootings and violent crime in the city.
But Ariola, 62, has hammered on those points with unmitigated intensity, while portraying her opponent, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), as an anarchist, anti-police candidate.
“We cannot have politicians like [Mayor] de Blasio or Donovan Richards, who’ve managed to turn the greatest city in the world into a desolate blood-soaked shooting gallery in less than a year because of their radical policies of defunding the police,” Ariola told the Chronicle.
Prior to becoming chairwoman of the county party, Ariola ran for City Council against Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) in 2001, presides as president of the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association and is a member of Community Board 10. And while the county’s Republican Party has garnered a reputation for being fractured in recent years, with feuds emerging between several prominent clubs, Ariola claims that the calamitous events of the past six months have united them.
“This county is 100 percent united behind the candidates that are running [and] my candidacy,” she said, adding that applies to one-time congressional candidate Vickie Palladino, whom the candidate has had differences with in recent years.
Ariola feels as though that same sense of momentum could extend to Democratic voters, whom she would have to win over, as they outnumber Republicans around six-to-one in the borough.
“I really don’t think that it’s going to be about [party] registration this year,” she said.
Though the powers of the borough president are often deemed symbolic, two of its main sources of influence come from control over the borough’s capital budget allotment, which usually means $80 million to $90 million per year in Queens, and a bully pulpit, from which to weigh in on city and state policy.
In terms of funding, Ariola said she would be looking at mental health initiatives, cultural sensitivity programs and an effort to “refund” some of the money diverted from the NYPD in the city budget to create alternative outreach programs for the police.
Beyond merely acting as an oppositional voice in the role, Ariola said that she would introduce legislation in coordination with like-minded councilmembers like Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) and Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park).
Asked about what policies she would promote to help Queens recover from the recession, Ariola said that public safety concerns will have to come first.
“Well, the first thing we have to do is address the public safety issue that we’re experiencing in this borough and in this city. Without public safety, you can’t have anything else,” she said.
On the question of whether she supports rent relief for small business owners, Ariola said she couldn’t give an incentive to a tenant without also providing that for the landlord as well.
A persistent critic of de Blasio, Ariola took up the topic of small business relief to slam the mayor’s indoor dining plan by saying that his 25 percent capacity rule does not provide restaurants enough opportunity to make a profit.
She added that in terms of seeing the role as a gatekeeper on land-use proposals, she would have cheered on Amazon’s aborted HQ2 plan, and would be open to other large-scale projects, under the condition that they are conducive to small business growth.
But then again, without being paired with a “law-and-order, common sense” platform, no economic or infrastructure project will be able to stop a “mass exodus of our city and our borough,” she said.
