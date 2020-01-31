‘Goodfellas’ actor pays a visit to Neir’s

“To me, being a gangster was better than being president of the United States.”

Those words are spoken by Ray Liotta as mobster-turned-informant Henry Hill at the beginning of the 1990 crime drama “Goodfellas.” But the face on screen is that of Christopher Serrone, who played the young Hill, looking out his window at the big shots across the street.

Serrone, who grew up in Queens, was at Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven last Friday. It was the first time he had been at the 190-year-old bar that served as a shooting location for the film and had just come within a hair’s breadth of closing. And the fans were thrilled to see him.

“I would’ve never thought that film would’ve had that kind impact on a global level,” he said. “I’ve got fans in Belgium. I’ve got fans in places I can’t even pronounce.”

As he was talking in the street a man came out the bar. “Henry Hill?” the patron asked. Serrone spoke to the man for a few minutes. One fan at the bar even had Serrone call her husband. People feel like they know the actor.

“They’ve been watching me for 30 years,” Serrone said. “They saw me as a kid and with the power of social media now they can find me.”

Serrone was raised in the borough, living in Corona, Forest Hills and Whitestone. He would even go to John Gotti’s July 4 parties. Fireworks were “highly illegal except on his block,” he said. “It was kind of funny to watch police set up barricades so he could do his fireworks shows.”

Serrone wasn’t even an actor before “Goodfellas.” He was a child model who auditioned for the role. Out of thousands of hopefuls, Serrone was selected after an eight-month process.

In fact, he was cast in Martin Scorsese’s drama before Liotta was. When Liotta was chosen, Serrone had to be fitted for contacts that had been hand-painted in Italy to be an exact replica of Liotta’s blue eyes. Each lens cost $3,000.

The cast consisted of heavy hitters Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, with the latter calling Serrone, “The Kid ‘Hendry.’”

“I was taken under everybody’s wing,” Serrone said. “Joe Pesci gave me the nickname ‘The Kid.’ ‘There’s The Kid. Go get The Kid.’ So much to the point where when Paulie Cicero [played by Paul Sorvino] introduces me to Jimmy Conway [De Niro] he goes, ‘I’d like you to meet The Kid ‘Hendry.”’ Subconsciously he was calling me what everybody else was calling me.”

Serrone also said Pesci enjoyed telling him dirty jokes.

“In about five years you’re going to think I’m the funniest guy in the world,” Pesci told the 12-year-old.

Serrone was a 13-year-old freshman at Fiorello LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts when the movie was released.

“To say the least, I was a little popular with the ladies,” he said. Then, with life experience, Pesci’s jokes began to make more sense to him.

“My God, I got them,” Serrone said. “It was like epiphany, after epiphany, after epiphany.”

Serrone saw “Goodfellas” 100 times in theaters by his estimation, with many of the viewings at the Cineplex Odeon in Fresh Meadows and the Midway in Forest Hills.

“It was mind-blowing, dude. I mean, I’ve seen films but never connected to me that way,” he said.

Based on Nicholas Pileggi’s 1985 book “Wiseguy,” the movie was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Pesci won one for Best Supporting Actor.

The movie has remained one of the most popular ever, being named on the American Film Institute’s “100 Years, 100 Movies” list.

And it impacted Serrone’s footwear. In a scene after Hill begins making some money, he begins dressing up. “Hi, mom, what do you think? Look at my shoes. Aren’t they great?” His mom’s response: “My God. You look like a gangster.” Serrone said he has made sure to have stylish shoes for when people inevitably quote the line.

Serrone said he’s now seen the movie 2,500 times but hasn’t watched it in two or three years, calling himself “my own worst critic.”

He’s moved all around the country and now lives in Colorado.

“Men move for two reasons in their lives: a job or a woman. I was lucky enough it was for a woman.”

Still, the Queens roots run deep for Serrone. His Twitter handle is @Serrone718. And, a hardcore Mets fan, his oldest daughter is named Skyla Shea, with the middle name honoring the old ballpark.

He was glad to learn that Neir’s was being kept open after owner Loycent Gordon announced it would close earlier in the month because of rising rents before the city became involved and rescued the bar.

“There’s something to be said for tradition,” Serrone said. “There’s something to be said for places like this, especially places that have a connection to such a huge film like ‘Goodfellas.’ You’ll never see another ‘Goodfellas,’ ever. You walk in this place, the bar is iconic.”

He said he’s often asked if being remembered for one thing bothers him. The actor says it’s better than being forgotten.

“Unless you’re a guy like De Niro that can be remembered for 20 different things, if you’re an actor and you’re lucky enough to be remembered for one role, you did something,” Serrone said. “You made your mark.”