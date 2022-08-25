In a recent interview with the Chronicle, Democratic Socialist Kristen Gonzalez was asked how her campaign for Senate District 59 would overcome former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, who, about a month before primary day, had more than $286,000 on hand (Gonzalez had just shy of $89,000, the second-most).
“The way that we’ve run the campaign and funded this campaign is purely working New Yorkers, individuals — we have more in-district donors than all of our opponents combined, which really shows a grassroots movement, which I will be accountable to in office,” she replied. “That’s what separates us from the other candidates. When we don’t take real estate money, when we don’t take corporate money, we don’t take lobbyist money, when you’re truly running a grassroots campaign — what we’re proving is that we have a larger movement behind us.”
That philosophy seems to have paid off: On Tuesday night, Gonzalez won the race with 58.1 percent of the vote, 99 percent of scanners having been reported at press time Wednesday.
Since Gonzalez and Crowley declared their intentions to represent the area back in February, it was widely believed that the race would be a close one, with Crowley’s experience and centrism against Gonzalez’s progressive views andgrassroots approach making for the perfect storm.
That theory, however, proved incorrect: Gonzalez won nearly 26 percent more of the vote than Crowley, who finished with 32.5 percent. Former City Council staffer Mike Corbett finished with 6.5 percent, and activist Nomiki Konst got 1.6 percent, despite having dropped out of the race (and endorsed Gonzalez) less than two weeks before the election.
“Neighborhoods across Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens resoundingly elected a 27-year-old socialist Latina to the New York state legislature,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “Tonight, we didn’t just prove that socialists can still win, but that our movement is undoubtedly growing.”
Crowley — who had been endorsed by Mayor Adams — conceded the race to Gonzalez Tuesday night.
“We put everything into this campaign that we could and sadly we came up short,” Crowley said in a statement, continuing on to thank her supporters and congratulate Gonzalez.
Before her bid for state Senate, Crowley had run for borough president in 2021 and in 2020, which was a special election. In 2018, she lost her seat in the City Council to Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), who lost to her in the primary before running as a Republican in the general. Back in 2012, Crowley had made a run for New York’s 6th Congressional District, but lost to Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) in the primary; Meng has held the seat ever since.
With her victory, Gonzalez will head to the general election in November. There is no Republican nominee, though John Bowen, owner of John Brown BBQ in Astoria, is running as an independent.
