Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) recently introduced the Assembly version of a bill that would create an advisory committee within the MTA tasked with creating a strategic plan to factor bike and pedestrian access into upcoming MTA projects.
The bill, introduced into the upper chamber by state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx), would establish a 13-member panel to develop a strategic action plan specifically aimed at improving bike and pedestrian access on MTA-run bridges and subway stations.
“The MTA has been quite hostile towards bikers, and not including bicyclists and bikes in their planning. So this just creates an opportunity to bring diverse people to the table to help inform strategic plans in any capital projects,” González-Rojas said.
The freshman assemblymember said that the bill is part of her way to champion public transportation, walking accessibility and support for bicyclists.
Such a committee is not without precedent. The MTA has a Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee, a body aimed at holding the agency’s management accountable to its riders, that González-Rojas participated in as a member of the New York City Transit Riders Council.
Of the three MTA-run bridges between Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan, none contain a bike lane. The Whitestone and Throgs Neck bridges lack any nonmotorized lane, and the RFK Triborough Bridge officially requires bicyclists to hoist their bikes up a staircase and walk them along the extent of the span.
“Bicycling has been the fastest growing mode of transportation in New York City during the past decade. According to the New York City Department of Transportation, almost 900,000 New Yorkers ride a bicycle regularly, and at least a third of New Yorkers have ridden one in the past year,” reads the legislation. “But unlike every other major transportation agency in New York City, the MTA bans bicycle use on its bridges, and has put little effort into improving bicycle and pedestrian access.”
Two members of the board would be appointed by the Senate majority leader, two members by the speaker of the Assembly, one by the Senate minority leader, one by the Assembly minority leader and the other seven by the governor.
González-Rojas said that adhering to the board’s strategic plan would become a required part of a capital project, playing a similar role that environmental impact studies do in the planning process.
By improving bike access, González-Rojas said, the bill “will really help build the health and wellness of our communities.”
