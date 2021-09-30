Republican City Council candidate Joann Ariola scored an endorsement from across the aisle Monday when former state Assemblyman Phil Goldfeder announced his backing for her in the 32nd District race in South Queens. Ariola, the county GOP leader and Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association president, is running against Democratic teacher and activist Felicia Singh.
“On the issues that unite our community, it’s not a question of Left or Right, but right or wrong,” Goldfeder said in a statement. “Joann has the experience and skills necessary to fight for the community and make sure this is a district in which our children and grandchildren can stay and raise a family. While I was in the Assembly, Joann and I fought together for safe streets, reliable transportation, a solid education for our children and resiliency against future storms and I know that Joann Ariola is the only candidate that can deliver for every neighborhood.”
“I am honored to be endorsed by former Assembly Member Goldfeder,” Ariola said. “Phil is a dear friend who delivered for his constituents and knows what it takes to serve this community. He understands that the challenges our city faces are much greater than party lines. I will serve our neighbors in that spirit in the City Council.”
Goldfeder was South Queens’ assemblyman from 2011 to 2016 and now is senior vice president for global public affairs at Cross River, a bank focused on technology.
Singh, asked for comment, noted that Goldfeder was named one of the top 100 lobbyists by The Hill in 2020 and said, “My campaign is proudly centering the working-class and I will continue to fight for people over the profits of banks and corporations.”
Singh, via email, also noted that U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), for whom Goldfeder once worked, endorsed her this week.
