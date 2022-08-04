For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park.
Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
The movement has gained more than 300 signatures on a petition posted to Change.org.
They say the dog run is necessary as a result of two issues. One, park enforcement officers in the area are strict in their enforcement of leashing rules, leaving the dogs with nowhere to roam. Even when dog owners circumvent the rules and let the dogs loose, they often encounter garbage and hazardous materials posing a risk to the animals’ safety, as well as the general state of the park as a community gathering space.
“I have a photo of a dog’s face that is three times the size it should be from rat poisoning and no signs across Downtown Jamaica that says that they dropped any,” Morrison said. “There’s a dog with a needle in its face. There’s a dog whose paw is literally ripped off from a bottle cap.”
“I didn’t know if I should post them because I live here and want to be proud of where I’m at, but if I’m sending this to elected officials already and trying to gain support around this dog run, then I’m 100 percent going to post these on Twitter and say, how is this OK for us or animals?” she added.
Parks Department rules stipulate dogs must be leashed at all times while on park grounds, unless in a designated unleashing zone or in a dog run. Still, Morrison says park enforcement officials frequently ignore more egregious violations, such as fighting and drug use, to chide community members over leashing violations.
A spokesperson for Councilman James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), within whose district Rufus King Park falls, says it is the role of park enforcement officers to act as a liaison for the NYPD and the city Department of Mental Health and Hygiene, as park enforcement officers lack the training required to handle potentially dangerous situations stemming from a mentally ill or drug-influenced person.
“If you actually can’t help this community in mitigating what’s happening in it, why the investment?” Morrison said. “Because that investment could have went into the dog run.”
“I don’t know why the New York City Parks Department does not want to invest as they should in building up quality of life, but this is the [story] of living in the 114- ZIP code, going back way before I was born,” she added.
The Parks Department says enforcement of leashing rules and other quality-of-life-related issues is the designed function of park enforcement patrol. Crime enforcement, such as dealings related to fights and drug use, go to the NYPD.
Part of Morrison’s concern, though, is for the people perpetrating those activities. She thinks it necessary to find a balance between beautification measures in the park, making it a safe space for all, and ensuring that the mentally ill and drug users making a presence there, some of whom are homeless, get the care they need.
“There has to be some kind of transition happening for these people,” she said. “If you are dumping mental health patients in a community without giving them anything, whether it’s medicine, whether it’s therapy, whatever that might look like, then we are always going to run into this problem.”
“If we’re not all invested in the betterment of this community, then it will always look like this,” she added.
Morrison advocates for city action, but also stresses the importance of work done by organizations such as Breaking Ground. According to a spokesperson, representatives from the organization typically visit Rufus King three times per day, engaging with the homeless and attempting to direct them toward transitional housing.
The organization offers transport services to shelters and drop-in centers, primary medical care and, in some cases, can facilitate housing in a safe haven.
“Though it can take time, our goal in working with each person is to help them secure appropriate permanent housing that meets their needs,” the spokesperson said.
“We have seen a rise in drug use and mental illness in the downtown Jamaica area,” Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) said in a statement. “A significant amount of these individuals are also homeless.
“We need to ensure that we are investing in mental health and drug treatment services so more New Yorkers have access to these resources before they find themselves homeless and at a point where recovery can be more difficult.”
As high-rise apartment buildings pop up in the Downtown Jamaica area, Morrison hopes elected officials will not neglect the needs of those already in the community, homeless or otherwise.
“Safety and building up our density have to go hand-in-hand at this point,” she said. “If not, then you are creating a space where people who move over here, who, by the way, won’t be minorities because of the pricing, will be very scared.”
