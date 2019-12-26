Glendale yeshiva gets pass in report

A long-delayed study of yeshivas in the city found that few offer any other schooling beyond religious subjects.

Only two of 28 Orthodox Jewish seminaries teach its elementary and middle-school students rudimentary subjects such as math, science and English, said the report issued last week by the city Department of Education.

An online search lists as many as 50 yeshivas in Queens, but only one was visited by DOE investigators during the course of the four-year probe.

Their findings about that school — called the United Talmudic Academy in the report and Yeshiva Gedolah on the sign outside its building in Glendale — were dropped from the report because its students were past high school age and therefore beyond the DOE’s jurisdiction

The report found that the majority of yeshivas it visited did not meet the state law that requires private and religious schools for provide a “substantially equivalent” education as public schools.

Critics have been arguing for years that the schools set up by ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities offer little or no instruction in traditional academic subjects.

A group of former yeshiva students and their parents filed a complaint with the DOE in 2015 listing some 40 schools throughout the city that were not meeting state minimum requirements for instruction.

The investigation instantly became a political hot potato.

The state Legislature, for instance, threatened to hold up extending mayoral control of the city’s public school system if the report was too harsh on yeshivas.

Pressure from City Hall and the courts — mindful of freedom-of-religion guarantees in the U.S. and state constitutions — held up the reports release for at least another year.

“This is just another example of top city officials prioritizing their own political self-preservation over the rights of children to a sound basic education,” Naftuli Moster, executive director of Young Advocates for Fair Education, which has been calling for the report to be made public.

The language of the report was cautious and couched.

It noted that while only two of 28 were in compliance when the DOE visited, all but five were “moving towards providing substantially equivalent instruction.”