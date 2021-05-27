Ed Britton may live in Ocala, Fla., but he likes to keep tabs on his old neighborhood. And he was looking at the Chronicle’s website Monday when he saw that a vandal had desecrated an American flag put up in Glendale by Members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 32 in preparation for Memorial Day.
“I like to keep in touch,” Britton told the Chronicle on Tuesday. “I’m a Flushing guy. I lived there 32 years.
“And I’m a Vietnam era veteran.”
Volunteers from VVA Chapter 32 spent last Saturday sprucing up the area of a garden on 88th Street, placing American flags and flags commemorating prisoners of war along a fence while cleaning up litter and trash.
Then, early Monday morning, someone spray-painted “Free Palestine” on a large American flag there.
“Police have been notified; making report as Vandalism as a hate crime,” Chapter 32 said in an email. The email stated there is a video of a man painting the flag at about 4:30 a.m. while walking a dog.
“We heard about it this morning,” said Paul Feddern of Chapter 32, who was down at the site Monday afternoon along with Michael O’Kane, also of Chapter 32.
The fence runs along the northern side of the freight railroad tracks just north of 76th Avenue. The cleanup and adorning of the fence with flags were a prelude to Memorial Day ceremonies at various sites in mid- and central Queens this coming weekend.
Everything looked Monday as it did when the group of volunteers left on Saturday — the smaller flags along the fence at regular intervals and Old Glory fully unfurled between banners honoring two sets of American heroes — one welcoming veterans home and the other paying tribute to frontline and essential workers who carried the nation through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bags of trash sat in a row, waiting to be picked up.
But the American flag had been vandalized with red paint.
“I don’t know why they did that,” Feddern said. “We don’t have an Israeli flag up here. We don’t have a Palestinian flag.”
O’Kane said to him it makes no difference if the vandal was a true believer in the Palestinian cause or just a mindless person pulling what he or she might consider a prank.
“It’s disgusting,” he said.
Both said the veterans intended to replace the flag once police have taken all necessary photographs and reports.
Then Britton stepped in.
“I read they had defaced the flag,” said Britton, who served in the U.S. Army. “That just hit home with me ... The flag was defaced. That doesn’t sit well with me. I’m a proud American.”
Going back online, he ordered a replacement on Amazon.
“One made in the United States,” he said.
He also sent Feddern an email expressing his support and letting him know to expect a package soon.
Feddern on Tuesday said police had removed the original flag from the fence as evidence in their investigation.
He also sent Britton an email thanking him for his concern and help.
“I wasn’t expecting that,” Britton said.
