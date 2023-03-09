Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in a stubborn blaze at a Glendale auto parts store Wednesday morning.
The FDNY was summoned to the Parts Authority store at 89-40 Metropolitan Ave. just after 6 a.m. Operations still were taking place nearly nine hours later.
Assistant Chief Thomas Currao said at a press conference that the first wave of firefighters entering the building were quickly forced to withdraw because of the “large volume of fire.”
The blaze went to four alarms, requiring 39 units and 168 firefighters. The cause is under investigation.
— Michael Gannon
