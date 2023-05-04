It wasn’t just bragging rights at stake on April 28 when members of the NYPD’s 104th Precinct and firefighters from the FDNY’s Engine Co. 286 and Ladder Co. 135 took to the court at Martin Luther High School in Maspeth.
The NYPD won, 49-38. All proceeds will benefit area first responders.
At top left, the 104th poses for a photo, and then had the requisite pregame warmups. It all led to the final celebration at right.
In the second row, New York’s Bravest get ready to take the floor. At center, even a friendly game is all business in the paint, while in the stands at right, young fan Max Lehman makes no secret of whom he’s rooting for.
Row three sees future hoop stars Jake and Rory Kramer and Thomas and Abigail Rydicki ready for their courtside closeup, as are referees Anthony Camacchio and Michael Locascio Jr. Next to them, Karen Kramer and Glendale Kiwanis President Bruce Kramer greet attendees.
At right, Mila Lozada and Brandon Rodriguez show off their raffle prizes, while firefighters take a break from the action.
— Michael Gannon
