The 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report determined the average number of veteran suicides per day was 17.6 in 2018.
“The government is incapable of really doing anything about it,” said Mike Porcelli, a Glendale resident and chief of staff of The Gold Shield, a nationwide membership organization dedicated to helping vets with PTSD and cancer.
Porcelli is advising and overseeing the group’s media and membership campaigns, as well as coordinating all operations.
A professor at Bronx Community College, he is perhaps best known for hosting the Auto Lab Talk Radio show on WNYM AM 970, the longest-running international automotive radio show in the city.
Covid paused what was supposed to be The Gold Shield’s big rollout last March. The group is active in New York, New Jersey and Delaware for now.
Some groups involved include:
• Reining Liberty Ranch, which provides veterans with specialized therapy programs to help them readjust to life after war;
• Dryhootch, which provides outreach programs and social events to veterans, giving them a community to thrive in; and
• A Matter of Honor, whose mission is to improve the lives of those affected by PTSD and veteran suicides.
“We want to be the fundraising arm for all these veterans charities,” Porcelli said.
He said PTSD is a problem and one that is usually undiagnosed until it is too late.
“We should be embarrassed as a nation that we let these people who defend us kill themselves,” Porcelli said.
Vietnam vets received a different reaction when they returned from service compared to their predecessors.
“World War II, the whole country was involved in winning the war ... either by fighting or supporting the guys that fought,” Porcelli said.
But, he said, men returning from Vietnam would be spit at after risking their lives and possibly even losing limbs.
“You can’t blame them for being depressed,” Porcelli said, adding that a generation earlier “Anybody who would spit on a troop would soon be corrected.”
There are also fewer members of the military than there were in the past.
“They have nobody to talk to,” Porcelli said. “They’re few and far between.”
Porcelli spent a year as an infantry officer, serving as a counterintelligence officer.
He didn’t serve in Vietnam but Porcelli, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, said he saw the troops that were coming back.
“A lot of them were messed up,” he said, noting it was his first exposure to the problem of PTSD.
The cost to become a Gold Shield business partner is $275 per year, which can be deducted as an advertising expense.
Upon purchase of a membership, a merchant will receive the Gold Shield decals, advertising and a host of marketing materials. Porcelli said nearly 100 businesses are part of the movement.
“This is a way everybody can do something about it,” he said.
Porcelli has been an active member of the community, serving for decades as a member of Community Board 5, Glendale Kiwanis, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 32, American Legion Post 2001 and CUNY advisory panels.
Porcelli’s father was an aircraft mechanic in the Navy during World War II and his son became a Marine with four years in active duty before being hurt in training.
He said if his 3-year-old granddaughter chooses to join the Air Force, then the family will have four military branches covered.
“Then I’ll have to find another grandchild to join the space force,” Porcelli said.
For more information or to sign up, visit thesimpletruth.us.
