While many Girl Scouts begin as Brownies, Suzanne Ramos of Glendale was a bit of a late starter.
“I started as a Junior,” she told the Chronicle. “I think I was in the fourth grade. My best friend was in it and she was telling me all about the trips and the stuff they learned to do and I thought it was cool so I went. And I stuck with it.”
One thing she learned — the Heimlich maneuver — last month earned the teenager from Troop 4015 the Girl Scouts’ Medal of Honor for saving her younger sister’s life.
The Medal of Honor is a national award given to Girl Scouts “who show presence of mind and true Girl Scout spirit in an emergency,” according to a statement from the organization.
“It happened two months ago,” said Suzanne, 15. “We were sitting down having dinner. We were watching TV, and she started making weird noises. My sister sometimes makes weird noises, so I really didn’t pay any mind to it.”
Until Suzanne realized that her sister, Abigail, had been doing it a bit longer than usual.
“So I looked at her. Her face was purple and her lips were blue,” Suzanne said. “And normally I panic. But I didn’t panic. I just had a clear head. I just did the Heimlich maneuver that I learned at Girl Scouts.”
The training just kicked in.
“We did a trip for it where we learned CPR, first aid and stuff like that,” she said. “Afterward, after everything happened, I was like, ‘What just happened?’”
She said once everything hit her it was actually a bit scary. She realized that her mother had been panicking. Abigail, however, was OK.
“I just had her drink some water and sit down.”
Suzanne is a student at Maspeth High School who hopes to attend West Point upon graduation. Her award ceremony took place at Sacred Heart Church in Glendale, where her troop meets. Attendees included Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), who presented Suzanne with a City Council proclamation.
“I was very proud to see the Sacred Heart Girl Scouts Troop 4015 ceremony and congratulate Suzanne ... on receiving the prestigious Girl Scouts Life Saving Medal, an award only given for an exceptional act that saves a life,” Holden said in the Girl Scouts’ press release, praising Suzanne for not hesitating an instant.
“I was very happy to present this extraordinary young lady with a NYC Council proclamation. Our city needs more people like her.”
The medal, Suzanne said, has a red ribbon that can be clipped to her uniform vest. The proclamation is hanging in her bedroom.
Suzanne was one of two New York City Girl Scouts to receive the Medal of Honor last month, the other being Kassandra Fjotland of Manhattan.
Kassandra, 15, was honored for saving the lives of two fellow Girl Scouts when they were caught in a riptide while swimming during a field trip to Fire Island National Park.
“Kassandra and Suzanne’s confidence and resourcefulness show what exemplary Girl Scouts they are. Their quick, smart, bold actions make them role models, not just for their younger Girl Scout sisters, but for us all,” said Meridith Maskara, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York. “We’re proud to celebrate them by presenting them Medal of Honor awards for their life-saving acts.”
